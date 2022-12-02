St. Francis County, Ark. – A traffic accident claimed the life of a Memphis man on December 4 in rural St. Francis County. It happened at 3:34 PM on Sunday, the report with Arkansas State Police said. A 2012 GMC Sierra was disabled and stopped on Interstate 40 at the 260 mile marker. Sircrease Brooks, 45, of Memphis, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when an unknown semi truck approached. When the semi-truck passed, it struck both the passenger and the vehicle and continued eastbound without stopping.

16 HOURS AGO