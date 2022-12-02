Read full article on original website
1,300 children are looking for foster parents in the Memphis area this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost a dozen lawmakers, like Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, have been urging Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to address the concern around the Department of Children’s Services. Conditions were described as "horrific." Some of the children in state custody had to reportedly sleep on DCS...
‘It’s hurtful’: Maryland woman loses $1,400 to Memphis puppy scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Deborah Dixon saw the photo online, she immediately fell in love. “They were advertising these cute little poodle puppies,” the Maryland woman told FOX13. Dixon said the seller asked for more and more money on Zelle. She paid a total of $1,475 for her...
Democratic lawmaker wants to roll back permitless carry in Davidson, Shelby counties
A Memphis state senator wants to roll back the permitless carry bill signed into law in Tennessee last year in the two major urban cores of the state. Democratic lawmaker wants to roll back permitless …. A Memphis state senator wants to roll back the permitless carry bill signed into...
Methodist Hospital: Halt to trans procedures is temporary
Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it has paused, not stopped, its gender-affirming services in response to possible legal action by civil rights advocates who argue the hospital’s move is illegal and discriminatory. Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee accused MLH of halting all gender-affirming surgeries due to a newly adopted policy. The […]
West Africa Comes to Whitehaven
Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
Agreement reached over Germantown's '3G' schools, new high school to be built in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Under an agreement announced Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, by Shelby County Government officials, two of Germantown’s ‘3G’ schools will become property of the City of Germantown, and a new high school will be built in the Cordova area. According to a news release,...
Memphis man killed by semi-truck on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Arkansas on Sunday. It happened on I-40 in St. Francis County near Forrest City just after 3:30 p.m. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said the man was standing outside of a GMC Sierra, trying to put gas in the […]
TDOT study shows which Memphis roads most congested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Improving Tennessee’s roads and bridges is a top priority for Governor Bill Lee during his second term. He’s calling the state’s infrastructure proposal “Build With Us.”. The Tennessee Department of Transportation released congestion studies for all four major cities in the state,...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 29 – Dec. 5
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: A & R BBQ […]
Memphis teachers owed thousands of dollars after school suddenly closes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some educators in Memphis are looking for answers after their school unexpectedly closed and they were left without pay. Just three weeks after the first day of school, the tuition-free private school Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, shut its doors. One teacher told ABC24’s Eryn Rogers,...
Leaders seek change in state law on rape charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One local legislator wants to change the state law after seeing what WREG Investigators uncovered about a woman who was brutally attacked, but unable to get justice because her evidence wasn’t tested in time. WREG doesn’t typically identify rape victims, but this woman wanted you to see her face. For her protection, […]
City, state leaders take aim at speeders after man caught going 105 mph
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some city and state leaders are furious over fast drivers along the streets of Memphis and are coming up with plans to slow down the problem. Imagine seeing a car speeding down a street in front of you going 105 miles an hour. Memphis Police say that’s what 20-year-old Juan Montealvo was […]
U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia
United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
Family of Southaven Walmart shooter reacts to death penalty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Martez Abram, the man found guilty of killing two Walmart employees, says they are going through a difficult time after Abram was sentenced to death. A Desoto County jury came to a decision after a week of hearing witness testimonies and viewing evidence. Prosecutors described Abram as a disgruntled […]
More COVID cases but fewer deaths reported
More cases but fewer deaths from COVID-19 are being reported in the state of Mississippi. Statewide, an average of 229 cases per day were reported in Mississippi in the last week ending Dec. 3. Cases have increased by 23 percent from the average two weeks ago, but deaths have decreased by 30 percent.
No heat, no hot water: Residents at one Memphis apartment complex want answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at The Venue apartment complex have gone two weeks without hot water and three without heat. While the complex said the issues were related to the carbon monoxide leak they dealt with weeks ago, they also informed residents the issues would be resolved within days.
Methodist Le Bonheur says gender-affirming procedures were paused
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says gender-affirming procedures were placed on pause. The healthcare system released a statement to Action News 5 on Friday amid calls from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee to, “end its discriminatory policy denying lifesaving medical care to transgender and nonbinary patients.”
Memphis man killed in St. Francis County crash
St. Francis County, Ark. – A traffic accident claimed the life of a Memphis man on December 4 in rural St. Francis County. It happened at 3:34 PM on Sunday, the report with Arkansas State Police said. A 2012 GMC Sierra was disabled and stopped on Interstate 40 at the 260 mile marker. Sircrease Brooks, 45, of Memphis, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when an unknown semi truck approached. When the semi-truck passed, it struck both the passenger and the vehicle and continued eastbound without stopping.
One critical after shooting at North Memphis store
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is critically injured after a shooting at a convenience store in North Memphis Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at B-52 Market on North Hollywood Street at 12:35 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police said multiple suspects were shooting at […]
