ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Methodist Hospital: Halt to trans procedures is temporary

Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it has paused, not stopped, its gender-affirming services in response to possible legal action by civil rights advocates who argue the hospital’s move is illegal and discriminatory. Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee accused MLH of halting all gender-affirming surgeries due to a newly adopted policy. The […]
ediblememphis.com

West Africa Comes to Whitehaven

Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
WREG

Memphis man killed by semi-truck on I-40 in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Arkansas on Sunday. It happened on I-40 in St. Francis County near Forrest City just after 3:30 p.m. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said the man was standing outside of a GMC Sierra, trying to put gas in the […]
actionnews5.com

TDOT study shows which Memphis roads most congested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Improving Tennessee’s roads and bridges is a top priority for Governor Bill Lee during his second term. He’s calling the state’s infrastructure proposal “Build With Us.”. The Tennessee Department of Transportation released congestion studies for all four major cities in the state,...
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 29 – Dec. 5

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: A & R BBQ […]
WREG

Leaders seek change in state law on rape charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One local legislator wants to change the state law after seeing what WREG Investigators uncovered about a woman who was brutally attacked, but unable to get justice because her evidence wasn’t tested in time. WREG doesn’t typically identify rape victims, but this woman wanted you to see her face. For her protection, […]
WREG

City, state leaders take aim at speeders after man caught going 105 mph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some city and state leaders are furious over fast drivers along the streets of Memphis and are coming up with plans to slow down the problem. Imagine seeing a car speeding down a street in front of you going 105 miles an hour. Memphis Police say that’s what 20-year-old Juan Montealvo was […]
YAHOO!

U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia

United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
WREG

Family of Southaven Walmart shooter reacts to death penalty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Martez Abram, the man found guilty of killing two Walmart employees, says they are going through a difficult time after Abram was sentenced to death. A Desoto County jury came to a decision after a week of hearing witness testimonies and viewing evidence. Prosecutors described Abram as a disgruntled […]
desotocountynews.com

More COVID cases but fewer deaths reported

More cases but fewer deaths from COVID-19 are being reported in the state of Mississippi. Statewide, an average of 229 cases per day were reported in Mississippi in the last week ending Dec. 3. Cases have increased by 23 percent from the average two weeks ago, but deaths have decreased by 30 percent.
localmemphis.com

No heat, no hot water: Residents at one Memphis apartment complex want answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at The Venue apartment complex have gone two weeks without hot water and three without heat. While the complex said the issues were related to the carbon monoxide leak they dealt with weeks ago, they also informed residents the issues would be resolved within days.
actionnews5.com

Methodist Le Bonheur says gender-affirming procedures were paused

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says gender-affirming procedures were placed on pause. The healthcare system released a statement to Action News 5 on Friday amid calls from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee to, “end its discriminatory policy denying lifesaving medical care to transgender and nonbinary patients.”
neareport.com

Memphis man killed in St. Francis County crash

St. Francis County, Ark. – A traffic accident claimed the life of a Memphis man on December 4 in rural St. Francis County. It happened at 3:34 PM on Sunday, the report with Arkansas State Police said. A 2012 GMC Sierra was disabled and stopped on Interstate 40 at the 260 mile marker. Sircrease Brooks, 45, of Memphis, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when an unknown semi truck approached. When the semi-truck passed, it struck both the passenger and the vehicle and continued eastbound without stopping.
WREG

One critical after shooting at North Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is critically injured after a shooting at a convenience store in North Memphis Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at B-52 Market on North Hollywood Street at 12:35 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police said multiple suspects were shooting at […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy