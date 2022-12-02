Read full article on original website
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, December 4, to Thursday, December 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. George & Tammy (Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.)
On The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza steals the show
I always knew this season of The White Lotus would belong to Aubrey Plaza. But I was hardly ready for the way in which her Harper would take a chokehold on this HBO anthology series. (Can each new season be chain-linked, with us following Harper next season wherever she’s headed provided she survives next week’s finale? Pretty please!) Plaza, who’s long been known and often underestimated because of her uncanny ability to channel deadpan “evil hag” energy, has here yet again proven why she’s one of the most fascinating performers around.
The best holiday movies to watch this season on HBO Max
HBO Max’s selection of holiday season films is emblematic of the streaming library’s overall offerings: a reliably eclectic mix of family-friendly, genre-subverting, and classics both old-school and modern. If you’re craving a trip down memory lane, may we suggest Christmas In Connecticut or The Shop Around The Corner? More recent, and irreverent, hits include Elf and A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas. And then of course there’s both with MGM’s A Christmas Story, a classic that this year extended its dominance of our screens with Peter Billingsley’s worthy sequel. Read on for HBO Max’s best holiday movies and some merry and bright writing from The A.V. Club on each.
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein got to interview The Muppets, and it's delightful
An early Christmas present for fans of The Muppets, Brett Goldstein, or just general, all-purpose adorability: A new interview from Entertainment Weekly this week, in which the Ted Lasso star interviews several of the Muppets about “the greatest film of all time,” 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol. Specifically,...
5 big takeaways of the Harry & Meghan trailer, from a PR perspective
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Image: Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix. Just days after the first look at Netflix’s Harry & Meghan arrived in flying colors (or more appropriately, a subdued black-and-white montage of their romance), the first full trailer for the new documentary has landed. Harry & Meghan promises audiences a raw look at the couple: Their romance, their marriage, and their eventual retreat from official royal life. The newest streamer also confirmed that the documentary will release in two parts, with Part I available for streaming starting December 8 and Part II on December 15.
Daisy Ridley to star in The Christie Affair as Agatha Christie's husband's mistress
Rather than simply appear in films based on the works of Dame Agatha Christie—like 2017's Murder On The Orient Express—Daisy Ridley is apparently gearing up to appear in a story about the life of the Dame herself. This is per Deadline, which reports that Ridley has signed on to star in a TV show built around one of the most famous periods of the celebrated mystery writer’s career: The 11-day period in 1926 in which she “disappeared,” sparking a national investigation into the whereabouts of the beloved author.
The Last Of Us trailer: Mushroom zombies, '80s music, and a gun-toting Nick Offerman
Brazil’s CCXP22 continues to yield big nerd dividends this weekend, as HBO used the South American Comic-Con to debut the first full trailer today for its TV adaptation of critically acclaimed video game The Last Of Us. And, yep, that sure is The Last Of Us! Fans of the...
Batgirl directors reflect on "traumatic," "unprecedented" cancellation
Warner Bros. Discovery’s cancellation of Batgirl is one of the entertainment industry’s biggest stories of the year. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have expressed their optimism that someday, some way, fans will be able to see the film, starring Leslie Grace in the titular role. As it stands, though, the situation “was a traumatic experience,” as Fallah told Deadline at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where the duo are screening their new film Rebel.
Lance Reddick to lend a little extra John Wick street cred to spin-off movie Ballerina
Lance Reddick, a stalwart of the John Wick movies, has signed on to reprise his role as Charon in the franchise’s upcoming spin-off film Ballerina, Variety reports. The John Wick films have been trying to launch themselves into full-fledged cinematic universe territory for like half a decade at this point, with plans for multiple spin-offs—including a TV series, The Continental, which was formerly set up at Starz before shifting over to NBC’s Peacock—coming into existence right around the time that the success of John Wick: Chapter 2 made all involved realize they probably had A Thing on their hands.
Warner Bros. Discovery looks to eliminate letters "HBO" from HBO Max
After removing originals from its library, laying off employees, kneecapping its animation department, and canceling Batgirl, Warner Bros. is still looking to get rid of a few things, particularly in the letter department. Per CNBC (via Variety), Warners is considering naming its HBO Max-Discover+ hybrid app “Max.” We can already hear Sean Parker encouraging David Zazlov to drop the “HBO” because it’s cleaner.
