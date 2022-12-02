Read full article on original website
Related
vvng.com
Footage shows car narrowly missing other cars after crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Dashcam and cellphone footage shows a car crashing with an SUV, then narrowly missing other cars as it stops. The traffic collision occurred at 10:14 a.m. December 5, 2022, at the Interstate 15 Freeway offramp at Main Street. The collision involved a white Chevrolet Tahoe...
vvng.com
Several cars were damaged after a van crashed in the Stater Bros parking lot in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Several vehicles were damaged after a van crashed in the Stater Bros parking lot Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:42 p.m., December 4, 2022, the Victorville Fire Department, AMR, and Victorville Police Department responded to the shopping center parking lot at the intersection of Amethyst Road and Bear Valley Road.
foxla.com
Dog dragged by driver in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif - A dog is recovering at the vet after it was allegedly dragged by a driver in Apple Valley. It happened Friday around 8 a.m. near the area of Milpas Drive and Desert View Road. According to an Instagram post from Tammy Jarrard, she was driving along Milpas when another driver stopped her and told her that a driver up ahead in a white Chevrolet Tahoe was dragging a dog, and that she was calling 911.
vvng.com
9 people involved in multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday morning
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Nine people were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday. It happened at 11:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Phelan Road, just east of Wilson Ranch Road. San Bernardino County Fire arrived onscene and located five vehicles with major damage: a white...
vvng.com
Two arrested for stealing a tractor from a business in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif (VVNG.com) — Two Lucerne Valley residents were arrested after stealing a tractor from a business, officials said. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 8:26 am, the victim reported his 2015 New Holland Skid Steer tractor had been stolen overnight from the 31800 Block of Brucite Street.
vvng.com
8 Injured after car swerves into oncoming traffic in Apple Valley near Tractor Supply
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A total of eight people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon after a car reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic. The Apple Valley Fire Department, American Medical Response, and Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the traffic collision that was reported on December 3, 2022, at 2:12 PM.
Victim was live-streaming during fatal shooting, crash in Azusa; impact caught on camera
A man who died in a shooting and crash in Azusa Monday was streaming live on social media when the incidents occurred. The crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. in the 17700 block of East Newburgh Street. Responding officers with the Azusa Police Department found two cars and a truck with significant damage from […]
KTLA.com
Animal rescuers save kitten stuck in column of Coachella home
An animal services officer in Riverside County rescued a kitten who found itself trapped inside a column chamber of a home in Coachella Friday. The homeowner called the Riverside County Department of Animal Services after hearing the faint sound of meowing coming from inside a column of their home on Lorenza Lane.
vvng.com
Pickup truck hits two houses on Avalon Ave in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Inyo Street and Avalon Avenue and found a blue Chevy pickup truck had struck the home, then continued across the street into the yard of another home. Deputies received calls of the crash around 9:40 a.m.,...
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidays
VICTORVILLE – Horses, Christmas floats and local marching bands playing holiday music made their way through Old Town Victorville, Saturday, for the 75th Annual Victorville Children’s Christmas Parade. The Kiwanis of Victorville puts on the event every year to spread holiday cheer.
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Phelan (Phelan,CA)
According to the California Highway police,a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Friday in Phelan. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred in the intersection of Sheep Creek Road and Smoke Tree Road.
Growing Peach Trees in the Desert
APPLE VALLEY -- Peaches litter the ground of the McDonald Peach Orchard, in Apple Valley, where owner Marge McDonald planted over 500 trees in 1996. Every year McDonald opens her peach orchard to the community to pick their own peaches. During a visit to the orchard, McDonald detailed how she was able to grow her orchard.
vvng.com
Two separate crashes occur in 15 Freeway Bypass lane Saturday afternoon
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A three-vehicle crash was reported in the bypass lane Saturday afternoon, the second of its kind reported moments apart. The first crash was reported at 12:54pm, December 3, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, just north of Ranchero Road. That crash involved a white Ford F250 and a gray Kia Sorrento, according to CHP logs.
iheart.com
Porch Pirate Caught Red Handed On Video In Rialto?!
Christmas is right around the corner, and this means porch pirates are taking advantage of the opportunity to steal more packages! Authorities are telling citizens to be aware when packages are going to be delivered because porch pirates are becoming very common!
Fontana Herald News
Warehouses: good in the short term, not so good in the long run, according to new report
In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?. The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
2urbangirls.com
One dead after car crash, shooting in LA area
AZUSA, Calif. – A driver in Azusa died Monday after getting shot, then crashing his car into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
1 arrested, 2 sought as fleeing thieves leave scene of fatal car crash in West Covina: Police
A fleeing thief was involved in a Thursday night crash in West Covina that resulted in a man’s death, and while he is in custody, two others are still at large, police said. The collision at Sunset and Cameron Avenues was reported at about 9:10 p.m., and when West Covina Police Department officers arrived, they […]
knewsradio.com
RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live
Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
Fontana Herald News
Northgate González Market holds grand opening event in Fontana
Northgate González Market, a family-owned, Mexican-themed grocery market chain, opened the doors of its newest store in Fontana on Nov. 30, expanding the company’s footprint into the Inland Empire. The parking lot was overflowing with cars as hundreds of people waited outside for a chance to enter the...
Vehicle Allegedly Involved in Fatal Collision with Bicyclist, Crashes Again
Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA: A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident and located about a mile away involved in another traffic collision in the city of Chino Hills Sunday night. Chino Valley Fire Department responded to a traffic collision...
Comments / 0