KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."

3 DAYS AGO