WBIR

wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman convicted of shooting, killing boyfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman has been convicted of shooting and killing her boyfriend when he broke up with her, according to a media release from District Attorney Charme Allen. On Sept. 17, 2020, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at the Southside Flats Apartments. Officers found...
indherald.com

Robbins man arrested after domestic assault in Oneida

ONEIDA | A Robbins man is facing felony charges in Oneida after an alleged domestic incident last week. Matthew D. Blevins, 26, of Robbins, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Friday, following an investigation into the alleged domestic assault. According to a warrant filed by OPD officer Jeremiah...
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
WATE

New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death

A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
q95fm.net

Five Individuals Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Investigation

An update from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department:. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests in November 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the area. The investigations, led by Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster resulted in the arrest of:. 55-year-old Tammy...
WBIR

Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
wvlt.tv

Cocke County running jails with half the staff

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County is short on correctional officers in its jails. It only has half the staff needed to do the job right. The sheriff hopes a pay jump will get more people interested in coming to work for his department. “We’re in the process right now...
WBIR

KCSO: 2 killed after truck went off embankment into creek in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a truck went off the road and into a creek overnight near Solway. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash off Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard around 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to KCSO, deputies...
WBIR

KPD searching for man wanted for attempted first degree murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department and the Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley are asking for help locating David Niyonkuru, 20. He is wanted on charges of attempted first degree murder and simple possession, according to KPD. His last known address was on Joe Lewis Road in South Knoxville.
wvlt.tv

Two found dead in truck after crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on Solway Road, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn. Officers with KCSO’s Traffic Unit responded to reports of a truck in a creek on Solway Road at Greystone Summit Lane at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
wvlt.tv

West Knoxville building destroyed following fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
WBIR

WBIR

