Former Steeler Antonio Brown finds himself in more legal trouble

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
There was a time not too terribly long ago when people talked about former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in terms of finishing his career as the greatest wide receiver of all time and a lock for the Hall of Fame.

However, Brown’s fall from grace since 2018 has been meteoric and seems to have no end in sight. According to multiple reports, a warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued on Thursday for alleged battery and finds himself in some sort of police standoff as they attempt to take him into custody and he refuses to turn himself in.

In terms of football, Brown had the greatest six-season stretch of any receiver in NFL history from 2013-2018. But for reasons only Brown knows, he let his life completely spiral out of control, costing him his NFL career and forever damaging his legacy in the league.

