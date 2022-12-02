Read full article on original website
2 Colorado towns ranked best ski towns in world
USA Today announced the 2022 Readers' Choice "Best Ski Town" list on Friday.
Grand Junction to Delta: What Highway 50 Looked Like in 1906
Living in Western Colorado means you have been down US Highway 50 a thousand times. Have you ever wondered what it was like for some of Mesa County's earliest residents to get back and forth between these two towns?. Facebook user Karen Vorbeck Williams recently shared a photo of what...
Montrose Colorado History Facts You May or May Not Know
It's always fun to see what you know or don't know about Montrose, Colorado. If you live in Montrose, you may know some of its histories but not all of it. Keep reading to see how much you know about the place you live. When Did Montrose Colorado Get Here?
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Missing & endangered woman in Ignacio found
UPDATE: SUNDAY 12/04/2022 12:11 p.m. (IGNACIO, Colo.) — Burch-Woodhull has been located, according to CBI. ORIGINAL STORY: CBI searching for missing & endangered woman in Ignacio SATURDAY 12/3/2022 3:08 p.m. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alerted the community of a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Sunday morning on Nov. […]
Missing & endangered woman killed, suspect in custody
(IGNACIO, Colo.) — A man is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder involving the death of an endangered woman who went missing Sunday morning on Nov. 27. Luis Raul Valenzuela, 34, was taken into custody following an investigation by the Ignacio Police Department (IPD) on Saturday, Dec. 3. His first court appearance is set […]
