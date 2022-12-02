Read full article on original website
Fire at Laredo Recycling Center under investigation
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are investigating a blaze that was reported at a city recycling center last Friday. Laredo fire crews were seen battling the blaze on Highway 359 until Saturday afternoon. Firefighters say the high winds contributed to the spread of the fire. Although no injuries...
City of Laredo Mayoral Debate
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will have a new mayor in charge, but the mayoral race has headed to a runoff. The two candidates for Laredo’s next mayor are, Mercurio Martinez III and Dr. Victor Trevino Sr.; both candidates came the closest to reaching that 50 percent threshold.
Laredo man wanted for aggravated assault
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ever Varela-Galeano, 32. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. His last...
Man in serious condition after auto-pedestrian crash in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man in his 20s is rushed to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident. The incident happened on Monday at around 8:31 p.m. at the intersection of Okane and Arkansas. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a 22-year-old man with multiple injuries.
Arrest documents reveal details about central Laredo standoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing 27 shots at law enforcement during an hours long standoff that was reported last month. Laredo Police received the call on Nov. 22 at around 6:18 p.m. saying that a man identified as Josue Perez was armed with a gun and wanted to hurt himself.
Laredo City Council District 6 debate
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a race of five candidates, the seat for City Council District Six is headed to a runoff. L. Vish Viswanath and Dr. Tyler King are the two final candidates that will be on the ballot this December. The two stopped by KGNS studios, where they...
Keep your Christmas decorations safe
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Christmas approaches, the Laredo Police Department shares tips to prevent missing decorations. The Department recommends putting inflatables on top of your roof, use hooks to secure inflatables, and install motion sensor lights. LPD says placing decorations closer to homes and away from sidewalk also helps...
Local voter believes Laredo needs new elected officials
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s week two of early voting for the runoff elections and there are a few positions that are still to be determined in the Gateway City. Juanita Martinez who was voting at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library said the water quality is her biggest concern and she hopes the next batch of officials make it a top priority.
Fog and mist continues
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it’s the start of the week and not much of a change in weather. Take some extra time in your morning commute were under a fog advisory until 9AM. The fog and mist will continue through mid morning and it’s expected to be...
Tractor trailer catches fire on I-35
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire was reported at the Laredo city limits in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Firefighters responded to mile marker 13 along I-35 shortly before six in the morning. An 18-wheeler reportedly flipped over and caught on fire. The driver, a man, 32, was not hurt...
‘Lights, Camera, Christmas Parade’ hits the streets this Friday!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas Day may be three weeks away, but the streets of downtown Laredo will shine bright for an annual holiday parade!. It’s the 58th anniversary of the downtown Christmas parade and this year’s theme is ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas Parade!’. Several local organizations will...
Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Firefighters battled a fire for nearly twenty hours on highway 359. According to the Laredo Fire Department, the blaze was reported at the City of Laredo Recycling Center on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 shortly after 6:15 P.M. Officials with the department said 13 Units were...
Laredo Fire and Red Cross team up for ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department and the Red Cross are working to make sure that more homes are equipped with working smoke detectors. As part of the Red Cross’ “Sound the Alarm” campaign, fire officials installed smoke detectors in homes that either did not have one or homes that were in need of a replacement.
Suspect accused of stabbing man during argument
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a man in central Laredo over the weekend. Laredo Police arrested Jose Luis Garcia, 28, in the case. The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 3 when officers were called out to the 5100 block of...
CBP officers in Laredo arrest man wanted for fondling of a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for a sexual offense against a child is caught by federal agents. The arrest happened on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer inspecting vehicle traffic from Mexico referred Isaul Salinas, 51 to secondary inspection.
‘Just wanted to clean up the streets’: Confession, motive heard in day 5 of Border Patrol supervisor trial
SAN ANTONIO – After two days of interrogation video of an ex-Border Patrol supervisor being shown to the jury, his confession and motive were finally heard on Friday. Juan David Ortiz is on trial for capital murder in the deaths of four women in Webb County in 2018. The...
LPD: 61-year-old man loses life after being hit by tractor-trailer
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man in his 60s lost his life after reportedly being struck by a tractor trailer, that’s according to Laredo Police. The incident happened last Wednesday when police were called out to the 1100 block of Black Diamond. Authorities say Santiago Calderon Serrano was working...
Accident reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several people are taken to a hospital after an accident in east laredo. The accident happened at around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 359 and EG Ranch. According to Laredo Police, three cars were involved in the collision. Authorities say several individuals were transported...
Laredo Environmental Services Department collecting hazardous waste this Saturday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will be hosting a hazardous waste collection event. The Laredo Environmental Services Department will be collecting items that have chemicals that could cause pollution and damage to people’s health and the environment. Officials with the department will be accepting items such...
Juan David Ortiz trial: Day 6
BEXAR COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - The trial for accused serial killer and former Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz has entered the second week. During Monday’s trial, officials went over each piece of evidence collected as well as the autopsy that was conducted on the victims. On Monday, the...
