GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a "running gun battle" with officers Thursday.
Police: Missing Kentwood man found
A man has been found and is said to be safe after being reported missing in Kentwood Friday night.
Passenger injured by gunshot from passing vehicle, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The passenger of a car was shot early Friday, Dec. 2, by someone in a passing vehicle, police said. The victim was shot in the arm. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near Plymouth Avenue SE and Burton Street, Grand Rapids police said. A caller...
Homicide suspect dead after shootout with GRPD on city's southeast side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a wanted homicide suspect is dead after a shootout with police that spanned multiple blocks Thursday afternoon. Police say that six officers responded to a tip from Silent Observer involving a homicide suspect on Thursday. Earlier this week, law...
lowellsfirstlook.com
New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County
The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
Man dies in prison days after being sentenced for murder
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.
wkzo.com
Woman arrested in store parking lot on narcotic related charges
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 51-year-old woman arrested on narcotic related charges in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 when they stopped a vehicle in a Meijer parking lot in the City of Sturgis.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Sinkhole causes detour in downtown Grand Rapids
A sinkhole disrupted traffic in downtown Grand Rapids Friday.
whtc.com
UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
WOOD
‘He executed her’: GRPD looking for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
Grand Rapids police are asking for your help finding the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend last month. (Nov. 28, 2022) ‘He executed her’: GRPD looking for man accused of …. Grand Rapids police are asking for your help finding the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend last month....
WILX-TV
Crews extinguish Lansing Township house fire, no injuries reported
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Lansing Township Wednesday afternoon. Multiple fire trucks were captured by News 10 cameras on Clippert Street, near the Frandor Shopping Center. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control after about a half hour. It took roughly two hours to fully extinguish the fire.
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
Man returns money to Mason business owner
Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She says while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.
Semi driver dies after veering off roadway, crashing into trees in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle semi crash in Southwest Michigan over the weekend. A truck driver was killed and a passenger was injured.
This New Dollar General Store Opened Today
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Daily Reporterand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Police ID man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment building
Police have identified the man shot and killed at a Kentwood apartment complex on Friday as Dionte Lamarcus Sims.
Curbside bulk trash collection for Kalamazoo residents will begin December 1
The City of Kalamazoo has announced that curbside bulk trash collection for residents will begin on Thursday, December 1.
WILX-TV
A Lansing resident’s experience helping the homeless and how you can help
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are people who may turn their heads when they see a homeless person. Others give money to those who panhandle on the street but the money you give may not always help the person, you’re giving it to. The national alliance to end homelessness...
