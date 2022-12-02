ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Passenger injured by gunshot from passing vehicle, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The passenger of a car was shot early Friday, Dec. 2, by someone in a passing vehicle, police said. The victim was shot in the arm. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near Plymouth Avenue SE and Burton Street, Grand Rapids police said. A caller...
lowellsfirstlook.com

New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County

The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
wkzo.com

Woman arrested in store parking lot on narcotic related charges

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 51-year-old woman arrested on narcotic related charges in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 when they stopped a vehicle in a Meijer parking lot in the City of Sturgis.
whtc.com

UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
WOOD

‘He executed her’: GRPD looking for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

Grand Rapids police are asking for your help finding the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend last month. (Nov. 28, 2022) ‘He executed her’: GRPD looking for man accused of …. Grand Rapids police are asking for your help finding the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend last month....
WILX-TV

Crews extinguish Lansing Township house fire, no injuries reported

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Lansing Township Wednesday afternoon. Multiple fire trucks were captured by News 10 cameras on Clippert Street, near the Frandor Shopping Center. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control after about a half hour. It took roughly two hours to fully extinguish the fire.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court

IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
WLNS

Man returns money to Mason business owner

Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She says while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

This New Dollar General Store Opened Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Daily Reporterand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WILX-TV

A Lansing resident’s experience helping the homeless and how you can help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are people who may turn their heads when they see a homeless person. Others give money to those who panhandle on the street but the money you give may not always help the person, you’re giving it to. The national alliance to end homelessness...

Comments / 0

Community Policy