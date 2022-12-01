Read full article on original website
Cedar Key News
MASTER GARDENERS HARVEST AWARD
MASTER GARDENERS HARVEST AN EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD. Master Gardeners receive the Award of Excellence for Educational Materials from the University of Florida. The ‘Record of Change’ portable herbarium project provides responsive and timely education for residents and Master Gardeners. More than 290 local plants have been collected, identified, and organized by collection date into seasonal albums using University of Florida herbarium standards.
Cedar Key News
SEWING CLUB CREATES STOCKINGS
The Cedar Key Shark Sewing Club and the Cedar Key Woman’s Sewing Club collaborated recently to create 115 small Christmas Stockings to donate to the Cedar Key Food Pantry. The Cedar Key Food Pantry will put a treat in the stockings and present them to the children who attend the Food Pantry later in December.
Cedar Key News
FOOD FOR THOUGHT 2022 December 5
We have a lot to be thankful for at the Cedar Key Food Pantry. Every recipient, that's over 124 families, received this overflowing box of food along with other items. In addition, some of our neediest families received an additional ham and other items. We want to thank all of our supporters for your generosity. As always, we cannot do this without you.
