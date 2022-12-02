Health clinic in Dallas expanding to serve growing Native American community 02:44

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – November marked Native American Heritage Month; a time to honor and acknowledge the contributions and history of our Native American population.

In Dallas, a health clinic is so unique, patients will drive hours from all corners of the state for appointments.

The center has been operating for 50 years, and is currently expanding to serve a growing, North Texas Native community.

You would never guess from the detail of her art, that more than 50 years ago, Dora Broughtplenty's time in federal education programs, left her unsure if it was okay to be a Native American. She moved to North Texas when she was 21-years-old. She never expected to find anyone who was like her.

"Not at all, not at all," Broughtplenty recalled. "I thought I was by myself."

Yet, on a chance walk through Oak Cliff, a sign caught her eye -- The Inter-Tribal Center. "It was welcoming, and it gave me a safe place."

Now, it's called Texas Native Health . The center is still operating in the same location, and it's still the only one of its kind in the state.

"We have some patients who take advantage, and drive all the way from Austin, from Houston," CEO Omer Tamir said.

The center assists 14,000 active patients; most of them are uninsured. They come for free primary care, a pharmacy and dental services. "We have a wait list of about 200 people."

In addition, the center offers mental health care, job services and cultural programs; activities for kids, not only to draw people in, but to provide a level of comfort to a community not always comfortable with other programs.

"I think they feel like they're not pressured," Broughtplenty explained. "They're not forced into anything."

Oklahoma may come to mind when you think of prominent Native American populations. But census data shows Texas is home to the fifth largest Native American population in the country. In fact, North Texas alone is home to more than 220,000 people who list it as at least part of their heritage.

"This was started out of need, in the back of a church, some providers starting helping out as much as they could," Tamir said. "And that's what has built over the years to being what it is now."

Now, that mission is building into something even bigger. The center is spreading out, more than tripling its space in Dallas; expanding to 15 exam rooms. Tamir says it has a goal of doubling its active patients. They're working on a study to determine the communities' biggest areas of need.

Yet, Tamir knows after more than 50 years, their work is just beginning. "Ideally, there would be a center like here, in every major city in Texas."