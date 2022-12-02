SZA Channels Y2K Nostalgia with Her Second Crocs Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nostalgia takes center stage in SZA ’s second collaboration with Crocs . Reminiscent of the early 2000s, the collection features distressed denim patterns and Y2K inspired Jibbitz charms including a flip phone, floppy disk, cowrie shells and more.

The SZA x Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal ($80) and the Classic Crush Clog ($75) reimagines the brand’s classic silhouette with 90s-inspired denim print accessorized with retro Jibbitz charms. The Classic Cozzzy Sandal is lined with warm, fuzzy material to keep your feet warm in cold weather, while the Classic Crush Clog further channels the Y2K vibe with an all-white midsole.

Starting Thursday (Dec. 1), fans can text 812-SZA-CROC to enter for a chance to win a pair of Crocs from the new drop. Winners will be notified by Dec. 5 and non-winners will be directed to crocs.com to enter the online drawing on Dec. 6.

From Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. ET through Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. ET fans can visit crocs.com to enter for a chance to purchase the SZA X Crocs Classic Crush Clog and Classic Cozzzy Sandal. Quantities are limited to one per person. Fans will receive notification if they’ve been selected for purchase.

SZA x Crocs/Breyona Holt

SZA x Crocs/Breyona Holt

SZA debuted her first Crocs collaboration in May. Although SZA’s debut collection sold out, Crocs is currently offering a Cyber Week sale of up to 50% off select styles at crocs.com and Amazon .

The New Jersey native admitted to wearing Crocs “at all times and anywhere,” in an interview with People magazine. “Crocs is super-versatile. I can be comfortable and be cute at the same time.”

SZA will be blessing fans with more than a new Crocs collection. The Grammy winner’s long-awaited sophomore album, S.O.S , is slated to drop this month. The “Shirt” singer unveiled the cover art earlier this week ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance on Saturday (Dec. 3).