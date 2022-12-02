ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

SZA Channels Y2K Nostalgia with Her Second Crocs Collaboration

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nostalgia takes center stage in SZA ’s second collaboration with Crocs . Reminiscent of the early 2000s, the collection features distressed denim patterns and Y2K inspired Jibbitz charms including a flip phone, floppy disk, cowrie shells and more.

The SZA x Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal ($80) and the Classic Crush Clog ($75) reimagines the brand’s classic silhouette with 90s-inspired denim print accessorized with retro Jibbitz charms. The Classic Cozzzy Sandal is lined with warm, fuzzy material to keep your feet warm in cold weather, while the Classic Crush Clog further channels the Y2K vibe with an all-white midsole.

Starting Thursday (Dec. 1), fans can text 812-SZA-CROC to enter for a chance to win a pair of Crocs from the new drop. Winners will be notified by Dec. 5 and non-winners will be directed to crocs.com to enter the online drawing on Dec. 6.

From Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. ET through Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. ET fans can visit crocs.com to enter for a chance to purchase the SZA X Crocs Classic Crush Clog and Classic Cozzzy Sandal. Quantities are limited to one per person. Fans will receive notification if they’ve been selected for purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q980l_0jUW6SfB00
SZA x Crocs/Breyona Holt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoCLg_0jUW6SfB00
SZA x Crocs/Breyona Holt

SZA debuted her first Crocs collaboration in May. Although SZA’s debut collection sold out, Crocs is currently offering a Cyber Week sale of up to 50% off select styles at crocs.com and Amazon .

The New Jersey native admitted to wearing Crocs “at all times and anywhere,” in an interview with People magazine. “Crocs is super-versatile. I can be comfortable and be cute at the same time.”

SZA will be blessing fans with more than a new Crocs collection. The Grammy winner’s long-awaited sophomore album, S.O.S , is slated to drop this month. The “Shirt” singer unveiled the cover art earlier this week ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance on Saturday (Dec. 3).

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Cardi B Releases Her Final Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B’s Reebok partnership is coming to an end. To mark its final chapter, the rapper has released the Farewell Collection, “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” Part Two today. This drop marks the final installment to this collection that first debuted earlier this year and represents the concluding release between Reebok and Cardi B’s multi–year collaboration. The line includes an expanded color palette inspired by Earth’s crystals. This second installation sees the return of the Club C Cardi V2 ($120) in blue slate, core black, emerald, mars red and modern beige as well as the Cardi Slide ($75). In addition,...
thesource.com

It’s a Wrap for Cardi B and Reebok

After a four-year partnership, Cardi and Reebok are wrapping up their partnership. Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky stated that the partnership with Cardi has proudly pushed boundaries and have put an emphasis on inclusivity and self- expression. He went on to say, “we’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand”. Today on her Instagram, Cardi posted her final collection which is the second part of her “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy.” “For my final collection with Reebok, I had to make sure we brought it to the next level. I needed every piece from the slides to the jumpsuit to be as big, bold, and fun as we could make them,” explained the Bronx bred rapper.
Vogue Magazine

Collection

As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Essence

Zaya Wade Is Fashion's New It Girl

Let's talk about how she’s been serving looks left and right. Zaya Wade has been making a name for herself apart from her star-studded family. Recently, she’s been on everyone’s mood boards as she’s been posting on her Instagram glamorous outfits. Zaya’s sense of style comes naturally as both her parents, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, are a very stylish couple. We’re seeing many celebrity children grow up to come into their own, and Zaya’s personal growth and style evolution are parallel to her confidence rising.
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Visits His Grandfather’s Home After Signing Alabama Rapper: ‘The Real 1017’

Gucci Mane took a trip down memory lane and visited his grandfather’s house after signing a new artist from his hometown in Bessemer, Alabama. The full-circle moment happened on November 12 as Guwop shared footage of himself walking up to the home entrance where he spent his younger days before moving to Atlanta, Georgia when he was nine years old.
Sourcing Journal

Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash

Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
sneakernews.com

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Surfaces In Alternate White Colorway

Earlier in the year, it was revealed that A Ma Maniére had both an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 in the works. And while the former is only a week out from its debut, the latter won’t be seeing the light of day until 2023 as a result of delays. But said postponement pales in comparison to what could happen with this newly-revealed, alternate colorway — which opts to dress the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette in white instead of black — as there’s a chance it may never release to the public.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Sourcing Journal

Cardi B and Reebok: The Final Installment

Cardi B’s making some more money moves. Reebok and Cardi B have launched the final installment of the crystal and energy inspired “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection, marking the end of the duo’s multiyear collaboration. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand,” Todd Krinsky, CEO at Reebok, said. “Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.” Inspired by...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release

Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
Footwear News

DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night

Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com

Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch

The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy