Mag Mile holiday pop-up 'Argentine Connection' creating culturally-infused shopping experience

Mag Mile holiday pop-up 'Argentine Connection' showcases international gifts and gallery 02:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cultural experience has literally "popped up" on the Magnificent Mile.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot visited the Argentine Connection inside the Wrigley Building for a firsthand look at the culturally-infused shopping experience for the holidays.

A tree covered with intricate handcrafted ornaments is just one of the unique you'll see while shopping local and boosting the Mag Mile economy.

Last year, Colores Mexicanos was part of the city's pop up shop pilot program to revitalize foot traffic along the Mag Mile after the pandemic. It was so successful, the Mexican gift shop now has a permanent location on Michigan Avenue.

In 2022, Argentine Connection and Nordic House were chosen to be part of the program. Each location in the Wrigley building showcases products from Chicago based businesses with connections to those regions, with the support of the consulates from those countries.

Among the businesses, Paxci, dedicated to supporting the indigenous women in Argentina, making their handcrafted goods.

"I hope this can serve as a model for commercial areas all over the country and hopefully all over the world, that are looking for ways to revitalize their retail and find a new way to engage with the public," said Natalia Kapani of World Business Chicago.

In the Argentine Connection, you can find everything from clothing, to area rugs and even leather goods. And if you're hungry, you can eat at 5411 Empanadas.

"Very rarely can you find a place to get good empanadas. I haven't had them in years and it was exciting. And I thought it's going to be authentic and so I wanted to come in and try it," said customer Tammy Rabe.

As we wrapped up our experience of South American culture in "Argentine Connection," we found more to explore in Scandanavia and beyond.

"The Nordic House was created by the Swedish American Museum. While shoppers are browsing, looking at holiday gifts, they can also enjoy an exhibit of Blues artists and it was taken by Swedish photographer Hans Ekestag .

"There's always a wonderful conversation that we strike with people that come in and some of them come with some knowledge," said Karin Abercombie, Executive Director of the Swedish American Museum. "Some of them come just curious and some of them, 'What is this all about?!' and come in and they find something and they go, 'Oh, I'm going to come back or I'm going to tell my friends about it.'"

When you visit, you get a passport and you can get stamps in it to show you've been to Argentine Connection and the other locations, with proof, you've experienced different cultures and did a little holiday shopping all at the same time.

The shops will be open through the end of January.