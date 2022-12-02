ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Mag Mile holiday pop-up 'Argentine Connection' creating culturally-infused shopping experience

By Suzanne Le Mignot
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIo4E_0jUW6Jxs00

Mag Mile holiday pop-up 'Argentine Connection' showcases international gifts and gallery 02:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cultural experience has literally "popped up" on the Magnificent Mile.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot visited the Argentine Connection inside the Wrigley Building for a firsthand look at the culturally-infused shopping experience for the holidays.

A tree covered with intricate handcrafted ornaments is just one of the unique you'll see while shopping local and boosting the Mag Mile economy.

Last year, Colores Mexicanos was part of the city's pop up shop pilot program to revitalize foot traffic along the Mag Mile after the pandemic. It was so successful, the Mexican gift shop now has a permanent location on Michigan Avenue.

In 2022, Argentine Connection and Nordic House were chosen to be part of the program.  Each location in the Wrigley building showcases products from Chicago based businesses with connections to those regions, with the support of the consulates from those countries.

Among the businesses, Paxci, dedicated to supporting the indigenous women in Argentina, making their handcrafted goods.

"I hope this can serve as a model for commercial areas all over the country and hopefully all over the world, that are looking for ways to revitalize their retail and find a new way to engage with the public," said Natalia Kapani of World Business Chicago.

In the Argentine Connection, you can find everything from clothing, to area rugs and even leather goods. And if you're hungry, you can eat at 5411 Empanadas.

"Very rarely can you find a place to get good empanadas. I haven't had them in years and it was exciting. And I thought it's going to be authentic and so I wanted to come in and try it," said customer Tammy Rabe.

As we wrapped up our experience of South American culture in "Argentine Connection," we found more to explore in Scandanavia and beyond.

"The Nordic House was created by the Swedish American Museum. While shoppers are browsing, looking at holiday gifts, they can also enjoy an exhibit of Blues artists and it was taken by Swedish photographer Hans Ekestag .

"There's always a wonderful conversation that we strike with people that come in and some of them come with some knowledge," said Karin Abercombie, Executive Director of the Swedish American Museum. "Some of them come just curious and some of them, 'What is this all about?!' and come in and they find something and they go, 'Oh, I'm going to come back or I'm going to tell my friends about it.'"

When you visit, you get a passport and you can get stamps in it to show you've been to Argentine Connection and the other locations, with proof, you've experienced different cultures and did a little holiday shopping all at the same time.

The shops will be open through the end of January.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

One-of-a-Kind Holiday Show and Sale at Merchandise Mart Ends Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is your last chance to check out one of the biggest shopping events of the year in River North.The One-of-a-Kind Holiday Show and Sale at the Merchandise Mart is back this weekend. Back for its 21st year - guests are invited to shop from more than 500 artists and vendors from across the country. Doors open at 10 a.m. on the seventh floor of the Merchandise Mart and close at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $15. 
CBS Chicago

Last day for holiday shopping at Andersonville Winter Market in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Andersonville Winter Market is back for its second year for holiday shopping. You can find items from more than 30 local artists and vendors on Catalpa Street, between Clark and Ashland Avenue.  Today is the last day to check out the market. Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
CBS Chicago

Walt Disney's birthday celebrated at his childhood Chicago home

CHICAGO (CBS) – Say the name Walt Disney, you probably think of the theme parks in Florida and California.But on what would have been his 121st birthday, a big celebration was underway in Chicago at a house in the Hermosa neighborhood.It's where the iconic animator and producer was born.Organizers were gearing up for a big birthday party Monday evening. It's the first in-person event since the start of the pandemic.CBS 2 got a sneak peak inside the home in 2016 during renovation work, and a look at the actual room where Disney is believed to have been born.It's now a learning center dedicated to preserving the history of the Disney family.
CBS Chicago

Tree that predates founding of Chicago soon to come down at Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was some sad news Monday from the Lincoln Park Zoo – as a tree that predates the founding of the city of Chicago will need to be cut down.The bur oak tree near the white-cheeked gibbon habitat at the zoo is between 250 and 300 years old. Chicago was incorporated as a city only 185 years ago in 1837.The tree is not diseased, and the zoo and efforts to keep it that way have been in progress for years. Still, the zoo said, the tree is nearing the end of its natural life.Thus, the zoo will...
CBS Chicago

Foodie Friday: Proxi in West Loop offers globally inspired menu

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a West Loop restaurant with a focus on international cuisine. Digital Journalist Jamaica Ponder speaks with the chef behind Proxi.This week, I stopped by Proxi in the West Loop to chat with Michelin star-winning head chef Andrew Zimmerman and got a behind-the-scenes look at how he pulls his globally inspired menu together."The idea behind Proxy originally was my business partner, Emmanuel Ngoni, and I wanted to create like a more casual sister restaurant to our fine dining restaurant, sepia, which is right next door," Zimmerman said. "We wanted to build the menu in...
CBS Chicago

CPS kids from Englewood visit downtown Chicago for a holiday treat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Christmastime in the city – and this week, hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students are getting to experience holiday festivities.Dozens of students from the Englewood neighborhood were able to visit downtown Chicago on Monday, thanks to the By The Hand Club.Each of the kids was given gift cards to local restaurants and stores, and the chance to run around downtown to shop for friends and families – while also taking in all the holiday style on the busy sidewalks.Organizers say most of these kids don't get the chance to enjoy Christmas in The Loop."Our mission is to give students abundant life – so this day is one of the days we help give students abundant life by coming downtown. They get to shop, they get to be with friends, we have some parents that are down here with their children," said Eddie Wilson of By The Hand Club. "So it's just a great day to socialize, build relationships, and celebrate the season."A second group is coming downtown Wednesday from the Austin neighborhood.
CBS Chicago

T. rex Sue's arm removed for study at Field Museum

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Field Museum's famous t-rex Sue is giving up their arm for science.Researchers are "disarming" the t. rex to figure out what exactly those little arms were capable of doing back when they were alive.CBS 2 were photographers there as the right arm was removed Monday morning. Sue's right arm will now go through a CT scan on Wednesday.With that, researchers will make digital models of the arms to help measure the range of motion between the joints and figure out what they were able to do and how strong they were at one time.
CBS Chicago

'Breakfast with Santa' at Fairmont Chicago Hotel happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're only 22 days away from Christmas but the Fairmont Chicago is giving you a personal experience with Saint Nick himself.They're hosting a 'Breakfast with Santa' event Saturday morning.Families are invited to enjoy a full breakfast buffet, cookie and antler decorating, take pictures with Santa, and more. The event runs this morning from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the Fairmont Chicago Hotel.Tickets start at $55. 
CBS Chicago

Narcan made available at all Chicago public libraries

CHICAGO (CBS) – City officials announced that Narcan, the lifesaving medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses, is now available in every public library across Chicago.It was previously just available at some locations. Last year, the city saw more than 1,400 opioid overdose deaths, that's the most in the city's history.Officials hope that making Narcan more widely available can bring down that number and help save lives.
CBS Chicago

Evanston's The Cradle adoption agency set to celebrate 100 years of bringing new families together

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- There is lots to celebrate this holiday season as a well-known adoption agency prepares to mark its 100th year in action.CBS 2's Lauren Victory met one family that now includes a new member thanks to the efforts of The Cradle adoption agency in Evanston.At one house in Bolingbrook, the holidays look a little different this year. Thirteen-month-old Jayla was alive at this time last year, but she wasn't yet living with her adoptive parents, Kaitana and Jerard Woods."Last Christmas, we were still waiting, waiting, and waiting," said Kaitana Woods.The Woodses prayed for their daughter for years....
CBS Chicago

Richton Park barbers give students free haircuts ahead of holidays

PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – We all know that when you look good, you feel good, and that's why one suburban school is teaming up with a team of barbers to help students look and feel their best ahead of the holidays.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the encouraging story from Park Forest.Shape ups, fades, and everything in between – they were all on the agenda at Illinois School in Park Forest as local barbers treated students to free holiday haircuts.For 12-year-old Malakhi Elmore, the trim translated to a buzz of confidence."It makes me feel better than everyone else," Elmore said.It's...
CBS Chicago

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shares stories from new book at Chicago Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a stop in the Loop Monday night to share stories from her new book.Ms. Obama started writing the book during the COVID-19 pandemic.She spoke Monday night to a packed house at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., for the first of two nights about her book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times."David Letterman, former host of CBS' "The Late Show," shared the stage and served as guest moderator.
CBS Chicago

Crowd sounds off at meeting on planned River West casino

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people got a chance to sound off Monday night on Chicago's plans to build a casino in River West.They filled a room at the old Tribune Publishing site to voice their concerns about the $1.7 billion Bally's project.Casino representatives outlined their strategy for the deal – from construction to completion. They, along with city leaders, fielded questions from residents about issues – including minority inclusion during the building process, and how the casino plans to deal with crime and traffic.Bally's is also scheduled to appear before the Chicago Plan Commission to discuss possible changes stemming...
CBS Chicago

2's Got Your Ticket: 'A Christmas Carol' at the Goodman Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's quite a track record. For four decades, the transfwe are talking about Charles Dicken's "A Christmas Carol."  2's got your ticket and CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has a look the origins of this Chicago holiday classic,  the story of an old miser. The production has drawn thousands to the Goodman Theatre over the years.
CBS Chicago

City orders West Town bar to put away inflatables; owner thinks it's political

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago bar owner says his holiday spirit has been deflated.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, city inspectors asked the bar to remove their annual holiday decorations from the patio—citing safety concerns. But the owner of the Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town feels like the establishment is being targeted for political reasons.Giant inflatables normally surround the patio at the Irish Nobleman, 1367 W. Erie St. But by Friday night, the patio had been turned into more of an inflatable graveyard.After a visit Friday afternoon from the city, the owner believes this has more...
CBS Chicago

40 violent robberies reported in Chicago in three weeks, with no arrests in any of them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 40 violent robberies have been reported in Chicago in just the past three weeks – and no one has been arrested in any of them.CBS 2's Tara Molina sought answers from police Monday on what is being done about the robbery epidemic.The number of violent robberies in recent weeks has been averaging one per day. Eight of them all happened early Monday morning in the Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, Bucktown, and Logan Square areas within a period of an hour and a half.At 5:20 a.m., three men got out of a dark-colored ...
CBS Chicago

Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured.   CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire. 
CBS Chicago

Metra takes Santa, riders to a winter wonderland at Millennium Station

CHICAGO (CBS) --   Mr. and Mrs. Claus are bringing a little holiday fun to the Metra electric line Friday night.Special holiday train rides go to a North Pole winter wonderland at Millennium Station. Friday's event is sold out but you'll need to buy tickets for future rides. It will cost you $5 a ticket. 
CBS Chicago

Chicago man shot to death was postal worker, aspiring actor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was just getting his start as an actor is one of the latest victims of Chicago gun violence.He was one of two men killed in a drive-by late Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray sat down with the victim's father."I mean, it's hard," said Herman Lofton.Fighting through the tears and pain, Lofton is trying to face the reality his son, 29-year-old Xavier Lofton, was shot and killed Friday night. "I couldn't imagine in a million years that I would be getting a call about any of my kids, especially him," the...
CBS Chicago

'That's wrong': Dental insurance mix-up costs Chicago woman $11,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman's new set of teeth should have left her smiling, instead, she's mouthing off to the Morning Insiders about an $11,000 bill she feels she's owed from her dentist's office.CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained the insurance mix-up."I expect to live another 30 years, so for those 30 years, I'd like to have a more magnificent smile, see?" said Sheila Tucker.Tucker is very proud of her teeth, despite all the x-rays, exams, and 11 replacements needed."I was willing to go the extra mile to get a nice white, bright smile," Tucker said.That extra mile meant handing...
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
133K+
Followers
30K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy