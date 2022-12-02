ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Delphi, Indiana murder suspect's attorneys dispute crime scene evidence

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTCKw_0jUW6I5900

Attorneys for Delphi, Indiana murder suspect refute prescutors' claims 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) – Attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two girls in Delphi, Indiana in 2017, are disputing claims made by prosecutors in a probable cause affidavit released this week.

Specifically, lawyers Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin took issue with prosecutors' assertion that an unspent bullet found between the bodies of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, had marks matching a gun owned by Allen.

"It is a bit premature to engage in any detailed discussions regarding the veracity of this evidence until more discovery is received, but it is safe to say that the discipline of tool-mark identification (ballistics) is anything but a science," Allen's lawyers said in their three-page document disputing prosecutors' claims.

They added the ballistics discipline has been "under attack" in courtrooms across the country as being "unreliable and lacking any scientific validity."

His attorneys also pointed out that while prosecutors mentioned at a previous court hearing they believe others may have been involved in the killings, no mention of that belief was made in the probably cause affidavit.

"The defense is confused by such discrepancies in the investigation and will be in a better position to respond as more discovery is received," Allen's lawyers said.

Allen's attorneys also framed their client as an innocent man who was trying to help investigators on the case.

They said Allen was the one who contacted police and voluntarily discussed being on the trail on Feb. 13, 2017, the day police said the girls were killed. Allen wanted to tell police he had walked on the trail that day, as he often did. They added Allen "wanted to help any way he could."

"Without Rick coming forward, the police probably would not have had any way of knowing that he was on the trail that day," his attorneys said.

Prosecutors claim they interviewed multiple witnesses who they said saw Allen based on his clothing and on what appeared to be a video taken on one of the victim's phones. Prosecutors said Allen can be heard on the phone talking to the girls.

After speaking to law enforcement, Allen "didn't hear from the police for more than five years," his lawyers said.

They also said Allen did not get rid of his car, guns, or clothing that police said they obtained after executing a search warrant of his home in Delphi last month. Allen did not alter his appearance nor did he move away from Delphi.

"He did what any innocent man would do and continued with his normal routine," his attorneys said.

Allen's attorneys also appeared to suggest a political motive from prosecutors to make an arrest in the case. They said the first time Allen heard from police after he initially contacted them was last month, about two weeks before a contested Carroll County sheriff's election.

Comments / 1

Related
WLFI.com

Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
WISH-TV

Law community debates strength of Delphi murder suspect’s probable cause affidavit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen’s attorneys have questioned the strength of the probable cause affidavit charging him with the 2017 crimes. But, are there really key pieces of information missing? I-Team 8 spoke with a former prosecutor and a defense attorney to find out. Allen,...
The Associated Press

Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, whose bodies were found after they went on a hike just outside the same small town nearly six years ago.
The Exponent

6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days

Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
WTHR

Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
WISH-TV

Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys: Richard Allen is innocent, confused by charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged with the Delphi murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, have spoken out against evidence in the probable cause affidavit released Tuesday. Judge Frances Gull, a criminal administrative judge from Allen County,...
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police arrest barricaded suspect on drug charges

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man Friday night after a standoff in Parke County that lasted more than five hours, according to a release. State police had a warrant out of Porter County for 43-year-old Brandon Crockett, a Lebanon resident wanted on drug charges. Police attempted to serve the warrant around 5 p.m. at a house in Kingman, but Crockett barricaded himself inside when police arrived, according to the release.
WTHI

Purdue murder suspect was 'student of concern' ahead of dorm-room stabbing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People warned Purdue University about a murder suspect's concerning behavior leading up to a campus stabbing. Those "student of concern" reports involved Ji Min Sha's mental health, according to arguments Friday by Sha's defense attorneys. His attorneys believe Sha is incompetent to stand trial...
YAHOO!

45-year-old Lafayette man suspected of child molesting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette student told a school official around noon Tuesday that she was being molested, and the suspect was arrested within hours, according to police. Police arrested Gelacio Gonzales Chavez, 45, of the 1900 block of Vinton Street in Lafayette, on suspicion of Level 1 child molesting.
WIBC.com

Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video

DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
FOX59

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
WLFI.com

Lafayette firefighter axed after police say he bragged about a high-speed chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter took Vermillion County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in March then bragged about it at small-town bar, according to court documents. Lafayette firefighter William Holycross faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a...
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
133K+
Followers
30K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy