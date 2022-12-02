Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Handmade Holiday Market returns to the Duluth Folk School
The Duluth Folk School is hosting the annual Handmade Holiday Market Saturday December 10. The Lincoln Park craft district comes together to make it happen, including businesses like Duluth Pottery, Dovetail Café, Kirsten Aune Designs, Bent Paddle. Karin Kraemer of Duluth Pottery tells us why she thinks we should do our Christmas shopping locally, “You’re supporting the people who make that work and their families. You’re paying taxes here instead of other cities. The way we build our economy and the health of our community is we really support ourselves locally.”
WDIO-TV
A busy start to Duluth Winter Village’s second year on Harbor Drive
Saturday, it was a busy day down behind the DECC as shoppers braced the chilly weather to shop at the Duluth Winter Village which returned to Harbor Drive for its second year. More than 50 local businesses are set up in festive wooden cabins and in Pioneer Hall with their curated goods for sale. The DECC expects more than 20,000 people will be stopping to check out the village during the two day run.
FOX 21 Online
2nd Annual Christmas Craft & Vendor Show
DULUTH, Minn. – Across town was another gathering of vendors, the Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, held at Clyde Iron Works. Put on by Glitterati Events, this is the second time the event has occurred. More than 50 vendors were in attendance spanning across two floors, showcasing their homemade products such as clothes, candles, jewelry, and art.
WDIO-TV
The doors to warming shelters are open and looking to help people get a warm night’s rest
Winter is here, along with low-degree temperatures, and with that comes warming shelters starting to open their doors to those looking to get a night of rest in a warm and heated environment. In the Northland, the homeless population continues to increase, and in these colder months, it can be...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Kynder Bonney
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for December 5th, 2022: Kynder Bonney. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
WDIO-TV
Pikkujoulu: A Finnish little Christmas party
During the weeks prior to Christmas, Finland seems overrun by party fever. This phenomenon is called the Pikkujoulu (pre-Christmas party) season. And that same energy was brought to Duluth today. The Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society Lakehead Chapter had its 41st Annual Pikkujoulu today. “This is the 41st annual one....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
boreal.org
Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue
DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
WDIO-TV
Davidson Windmill renovations underway, donations needed
Located off Highway 13 in Wisconsin is a historical landmark. Finnish immigrant Jacob Tapola Davidson arrived in the South Range in 1886 to secure his 80-acre homestead. The homestead patent was granted in 1892, and in 1900, construction began on the Davidson Windmill. The windmill was completed in 1904 and...
visitduluth.com
Duluth Shines on the Silver Screen: See the Sights of “Merry Kiss Cam”
Minnesotans love Minnesota, so it’s no surprise that we also love to see our home shine on the big stage – so others can fall in love with this place we hold so dear. Duluth has brought the most recent spotlight to the North Star State, with Hulu’s new original holiday movie, “Merry Kiss Cam,” which was both filmed and set in Duluth. Visitors and Duluthians alike will recognize many local spots and shops throughout the film. Live a day in the life of the movie’s main characters Jess Woods, a local artist, and Danny Carmody, a local bar owner, with this self-guided tour of the sights featured in this holiday love story.
WDIO-TV
Students work together for Red Pine slab preservation
Today Duluth MakerSpace hosted a professor-led student group working to preserve and study remnants of old growth Red Pine they collected on Minnesota Point and Wisconsin Point. “So we understand that people believe that fires started by lightning strikes on the points of trees. But being that there was Ojibwe...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Chances of light snow this week
Tonight will be cloudy with overnight lows in the teens. Flurries are likely to continue for areas close to the Canadian border tonight through Monday morning, with less than an inch of accumulation. Other than those flurries, Monday will be cloudy but dry. Afternoon highs will be in the teens...
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”
Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
WDIO-TV
RSM raised more than $19,000 for Life House’s community efforts
The RSM US LLP’s Duluth office is helping Life House, becoming their partner and raising funds. Life House, the community organization dedicated to helping at-risk youth and those experiencing homelessness. The Duluth RSM US LLP’s office, provides audit, tax and consulting services. Their main focus is supporting the middle...
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman decorates White House for the holidays
The White House’s holiday decorations are an American tradition, and this year, a Duluth woman got to build them and put them up. Kynze Lundeen just returned from more than a week in Washington, D.C. “Monday morning, you wake up at like 4 o’clock in the morning, you head...
FOX 21 Online
Shelter In Hibbing Temporarily Cuts Adoption Fees, Hopes To Rehome More Animals
HIBBING, Minn. — Range Regional Animal Rescue is a temporary home for displaced cats and dogs. But right now, the shelter is nearly full, and 35 animals are in need of forever homes. “We can have a bunch of animals here, but that doesn’t mean they’re each going to...
WDIO-TV
MNA reaches tentative agreement with St. Luke’s Hospital
The Minnesota Nurses Association has reached a tentative agreement with St. Luke’s Hospital. On Dec. 1, the MNA representing more than 15,000 nurses, announced plans to strike unless they could negotiate a contract addressing their pay and staffing concerns. St. Luke’s put out a statement Monday night at around...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Department Swears In Nine New Officers
DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Police Force is the third largest in the state of Minnesota. On Friday afternoon the police force welcomed eight new officers who had completed their training with the Duluth department’s own academy. Four of the new officers are women and four are men. One of...
WDIO-TV
Recounts underway for House seats 3A, 3B
In the St. Louis County Boardroom in Duluth, there have been dozens of people watching the recount. The auditor’s office said they have started with House 3B. When that is finished, they’ll begin 3A. In the 3B race, longtime DFLer Mary Murphy trails challenger Natalie Zeleznikar. In the...
Comments / 0