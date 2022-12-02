Read full article on original website
Related
Giants could get several key defenders back soon
The New York Giants have held strong in the absence of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and safety Xavier McKinney (hand), but with the playoffs on the line, their returns would provide a big boost to the defense. Luckily for the Giants, both players are trending in the right direction...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub
On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed. The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
Comments / 0