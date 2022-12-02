Read full article on original website
Flu is Prevalent in Buffalo, Clinic Offering Drive-up Vaccines
Johnson County Healthcare Center’s Family Medical Center Clinic Director Miranda Camino, in her recent report to the hospital board, said influenza is “very prevalent” in the community at this time, and because of that, the clinic has been offering drive-up flu shots similar to the drive-up COVID testing they have been offering for some time.
Father Christmas Visits Kendrick Mansion
The annual Kendrick Mansion open house is being held this weekend at the Kendrick Mansion. A Sheridan tradition, the Holiday Open House is sponsored by the Trail End Guilds, Inc., and is always held the first full weekend of December. Sharie Shada, Superintendent talked about the event. She said that...
Japanese Lion Dogs Once Guarded Sheridan’s Park
For 93 years, the entrance of Pioneer Park, later named Kendrick Park after John B. Kendrick, was guarded by two bronze Komainu, or Japanese Lion Dogs. This is how Sheridan happened to be home to these majestic statues. The Sheridan Enterprise, May 7, 1919: Peter Neiter Makes City a Gift...
Amazing AJ: the power of magic can be seen in the faces of the audience
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center has announced December will be a magical month featuring two talented locals. John Rotellini and AJ Longhurst will present “Amazing Meets Extraordinary: The Magic Returns” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Rotellini and Longhurst bring their own magical experience to the...
Council to Consider Bonus for Non EMS Employees and Third Reading of Open Space Ordinance
The Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night will be considering a bonus for non-EMS employees using unallocated American Rescue Plan Act funds. City of Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. Third and final reading of an ordinance regarding open space requirements for developers in Sheridan will also...
New Art Exhibition Opening at Sheridan College
Visual Artist Emily Moores’ installation of “Enchantment” opens Thursday, December 8 at the Edward A. Whitney Gallery inside the Whitney Center for Arts at Sheridan College. On Thursday at 4 pm. Moores will talk about her creative process on Thursday at 4 pm, followed by a reception at 5 pm. This event is free and open to the public.
Sheridan/Johnson County Legislators React To Supplemental Budget Proposal
Although next year’s Legislative session is not a budget session, the budget will be one of the topics of conversation when it convenes. About 2 weeks ago, Governor Mark Gordon announced his supplemental proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Wyoming has about a $913 million surplus and Gordon has...
