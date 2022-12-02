Read full article on original website
MTL@VAN: Game recap
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens couldn't hold onto the 4-0 lead they had built themselves in the first period and fell 7-6 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Monday night at Rogers Arena. With David Savard out with an upper-body injury, Jordan Harris drew back into the lineup. Sam Montembeault...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Avalanche
In the fourth game of a five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-5) will host Jared Bednar's defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (13-8-1) at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
Jason Robertson named NHL's Third Star of the Week
Stars forward Jason Robertson was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending December 4. Robertson shared the League lead with five goals in three outings (5-1-6) to power the Stars (14-6-5, 33 points) to a 2-0-1 week and extend his personal point streak to 18 contests dating to Oct. 27 (21-13-34), two shy of the franchise record.
VGK Announce Details of Hispanic Heritage Knight December 7
VEGAS (December 5, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 5, plans for their Hispanic Heritage Knight presented by UMC on Wednesday, December 7. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys during warmups as they prepare to face the New York Rangers for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop at T-Mobile Arena. Prior to puck drop on Toshiba Plaza, fans can enjoy a musical performance by the Claudine Castro Band from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. PT. Face painting will also be available before the game on Toshiba Plaza in celebration of the event.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CAPITALS
FLAMES (10-10-3) vs. CAPITALS (10-11-4) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (17) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (8) Capitals:. Points - Alexander Ovechkin (25) Goals - Ovechkin...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
LA Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
Kings look to extend their point streak to five games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Hurricanes: 13 - 6 - 5 (31 pts) Kings: 13 - 9 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The Kings power...
Konecny, Flyers hold off Avalanche for second win in past 14
PHILADELPHIA -- Travis Konecny scored for the third straight game, and the Philadelphia Flyers held on for a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Konecny, who missed the previous six games with an upper-body injury, leads the Flyers with 10 goals. "The team's been...
Recap: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 - OT
Tampa Bay opens the homestand on a strong note, defeating Toronto in overtime on Saturday. Alex Killorn delivered the game-winning goal just 33 seconds into overtime to lead the Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs at AMALIE Arena on Saturday. Killorn's goal capped a tight, back-and-forth contest...
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. COYOTES
Calgary's projected lines and pairings vs. Arizona. After a big 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday, the Flames are expected to roll with the same lineup this evening when they host the Arizona Coyotes. As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup...
SAY WHAT - 'THE TIME IS NOW'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Coyotes. "I trust our goalies. It's the best position we have on our team, that's for sure. In saying that, that's just because Marky said (that he was struggling). If you look at it, the last two weeks, our goaltending has (gone) from 30th to 13th. So, keep making progress. Even himself, you look at it, you isolate - I get it. You isolate saves and bad goals, right? Highlights. But it's the consistency. His save percentage and goals against have gone up almost 10% over the last two-and-a-half weeks. We need both of them to do that. We've got to keep moving. If we don't get into the first page of goals against and first page of save percentage, we won't make the playoffs. And we're moving that way. Just look at it. That's the big picture."
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Penguins
Columbus looks to rebound from Sunday night's loss with the moms and Marchenko on its side. The Blue Jackets have a busy week ahead and are back on the road to start things off, taking on Pittsburgh tonight in the Steel City for the team's moms trip game. The mothers will hope to be a good luck charm as the Blue Jackets enter with a 1-3-1 record in the past five games. There also should be a boost from the debut of rookie forward Kirill Marchenko, who had 19 points in 16 games with AHL Cleveland.
Wright back for Kraken, set to face Canadiens after stint in AHL
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright is expected to be back in the Seattle Kraken lineup Tuesday after the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled from the American Hockey League. "Nice to be back here," Wright said Monday. The 18-year-old center had one assist in Seattle's first seven...
2022 SEAHAC: Can You Dig It?
All-day hockey analytics conference deeply informs sold-out crowd with impressive input from Kraken hockey operations, nine other NHL teams. It's available to watch online. When fans consider hockey analytics, they no doubt think statistics, numbers, data, all things math and science. This past Saturday's 2022 SEAHAC analytics conference highlighted the vital human element of digging deeper into hockey performance. More than three dozen presenters spoke to 250 attendees about the latest research, on-ice theorems and, most strikingly, their careers and lives in hockey.
Ducks Partner with Local Communities to Open Holiday Ice Rinks
Ducks to participate in the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at Santa Ana Winter Village Saturday, Dec. 10 and host Ducks Day in Huntington Beach Saturday, Dec. 17. The Ducks will kick off the holiday season during the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at the Santa Ana Winter Village located at Civic Center Plaza of the Flags this Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Additionally, the Ducks will host Ducks Day at Surf City Winter Wonderland located at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4- 8 p.m.
McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens and Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 4. FIRST STAR - CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS. McDavid paced the NHL with 5-6-11 in four...
