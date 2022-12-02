ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 8

kusi.com

Salk Institute study reveals potential Alzheimer’s treatment

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Alzheimer’s affects over six million people in the United States, 75% of whom are over the age of 75. So far, no treatments exist for the disease, but as of December of this year the Salk Institute in La Jolla uncovered potential treatment options, still to be properly researched, for Alzheimer’s.
Feeding San Diego shares 'Kitchen Diaries' to show the face of hunger

SAN DIEGO — Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign. In this Zevely Zone, I share a collection of 'Kitchen Diaries' shot by the non-profit organization that shows the many faces of hunger. At Feeding San Diego, everyday families are...
NASA Artemis mission to splashdown off San Diego Sunday

SAN DIEGO — NASA's historic Artemis I Mission is now in the final stretch of its journey. The unmanned spacecraft made its second close flyby of the moon Monday. The spacecraft is now starting its journey back to earth. It's expected to plunge through the earth's atmosphere and splashdown just off the coast of San Diego into the Pacific Ocean Sunday.
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
drifttravel.com

Why You Need to Travel to San Diego, California

San Diego is one of the best vacation spots in the U.S. Here, you can experience Southern California’s best features – sun, fun and beaches – and all without the kind of crowd sizes you’d find in Los Angeles. Explore these things to do in San Diego and you’ll be assured one very memorable trip.
San Diego Channel

Three horses quarantined at Del Mar, test negative for virus

DEL MAR (CNS) - Three racehorses were quarantined at the Del Mar Race Thoroughbred Club and tested negative for a virus they could have been exposed to after arriving from Churchill Downs, a California Horse Racing Board doctor said Saturday. The horses were tested for EHV-1 at UC Davis and...
pacificsandiego.com

Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista

Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
Outsider.com

California Climber Falls 200 Feet to Their Death From El Cajon Mountain

On Sunday (December 4), a climber eagerly set out for El Cajon Mountain, a popular destination for California outdoorsmen in search of a challenge. A massive block of granite towering above the town of El Cajon, the mountain features more than 200 different climbing routes as well as one of the most challenging hikes in San Diego County.
KPBS

City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral

San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
‘Miracle at Manchester' movie premieres in San Diego for athlete whose cancer and tumor disappeared after prayer

SAN DIEGO — ‘Miracle at Manchester' tells the remarkable story of Brycen Newman. There was a star-studded movie premiere in San Diego Saturday night. “In June 2015, high school sophomore Brycen Newman was diagnosed with medulloblastoma – a very aggressive and fast-growing brain cancer. One month after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a large tumor, doctors discovered three more tumors growing in the teen’s brain,” the movie’s website detailed.
Health officials: Flu cases on the rise in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — According to the latest state data, the number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has surpassed 300. As of Friday, 301 COVID-19-positive patients were hospitalized, with 30 being treated in intensive care. Meanwhile, signs of any potential Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19...
Eater

Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
fox5sandiego.com

There’s a chance of rain for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Members question auto renewal of SeaWorld annual passes

SAN DIEGO — Some SeaWorld annual pass holders said they were unknowingly charged for their renewal membership by the theme park. A viewer contacted the CBS 8 team and asked us to investigate complaints made against SeaWorld about their auto renewal membership policy. “I felt like SeaWorld is stealing...
