kusi.com
Salk Institute study reveals potential Alzheimer’s treatment
LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Alzheimer’s affects over six million people in the United States, 75% of whom are over the age of 75. So far, no treatments exist for the disease, but as of December of this year the Salk Institute in La Jolla uncovered potential treatment options, still to be properly researched, for Alzheimer’s.
Feeding San Diego shares 'Kitchen Diaries' to show the face of hunger
SAN DIEGO — Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign. In this Zevely Zone, I share a collection of 'Kitchen Diaries' shot by the non-profit organization that shows the many faces of hunger. At Feeding San Diego, everyday families are...
No Room to Rest — Series Part 4: Homelessness and crime: Will La Jolla 'lose our Village'?
The issue presents a quandary of how to 'balance civil rights with the needs of the community,' local police say.
San Diego County families feeling impact of nationwide Adderall shortage
An ongoing nationwide shortage of Adderall has left families in San Diego scrambling to find supplies of the medication.
Record number of homeless living in downtown San Diego
The Downtown San Diego Partnership, which counts the number of homeless living in downtown San Diego monthly, showed a record number in November.
NASA Artemis mission to splashdown off San Diego Sunday
SAN DIEGO — NASA's historic Artemis I Mission is now in the final stretch of its journey. The unmanned spacecraft made its second close flyby of the moon Monday. The spacecraft is now starting its journey back to earth. It's expected to plunge through the earth's atmosphere and splashdown just off the coast of San Diego into the Pacific Ocean Sunday.
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
SAN DIEGO — Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, DC, following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on October 31 in the Woodmore...
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
drifttravel.com
Why You Need to Travel to San Diego, California
San Diego is one of the best vacation spots in the U.S. Here, you can experience Southern California’s best features – sun, fun and beaches – and all without the kind of crowd sizes you’d find in Los Angeles. Explore these things to do in San Diego and you’ll be assured one very memorable trip.
San Diego Channel
Three horses quarantined at Del Mar, test negative for virus
DEL MAR (CNS) - Three racehorses were quarantined at the Del Mar Race Thoroughbred Club and tested negative for a virus they could have been exposed to after arriving from Churchill Downs, a California Horse Racing Board doctor said Saturday. The horses were tested for EHV-1 at UC Davis and...
pacificsandiego.com
Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista
Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
California Climber Falls 200 Feet to Their Death From El Cajon Mountain
On Sunday (December 4), a climber eagerly set out for El Cajon Mountain, a popular destination for California outdoorsmen in search of a challenge. A massive block of granite towering above the town of El Cajon, the mountain features more than 200 different climbing routes as well as one of the most challenging hikes in San Diego County.
KPBS
City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral
San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
San Diego non-profit packages 4K gifts for children in need
HEY Operation, a non profit which stands for Heal and Empower Youth, hosted its tenth annual gift packing event. This year, with the help of volunteers, hundreds of people came together to package 4,000 gifts for children in need.
‘Miracle at Manchester' movie premieres in San Diego for athlete whose cancer and tumor disappeared after prayer
SAN DIEGO — ‘Miracle at Manchester' tells the remarkable story of Brycen Newman. There was a star-studded movie premiere in San Diego Saturday night. “In June 2015, high school sophomore Brycen Newman was diagnosed with medulloblastoma – a very aggressive and fast-growing brain cancer. One month after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a large tumor, doctors discovered three more tumors growing in the teen’s brain,” the movie’s website detailed.
Health officials: Flu cases on the rise in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — According to the latest state data, the number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has surpassed 300. As of Friday, 301 COVID-19-positive patients were hospitalized, with 30 being treated in intensive care. Meanwhile, signs of any potential Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19...
Eater
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
fox5sandiego.com
There’s a chance of rain for San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Homeless veteran and his pup receive mini-van in random act of kindness
SAN DIEGO — A homeless veteran in San Diego received the surprise of a lifetime Monday morning. The company HolistaPet and a San Diego veterinarian with a big following on social media teamed up to give him a 2016 Toyota Sienna. "I'm shocked someone would do that for a...
Members question auto renewal of SeaWorld annual passes
SAN DIEGO — Some SeaWorld annual pass holders said they were unknowingly charged for their renewal membership by the theme park. A viewer contacted the CBS 8 team and asked us to investigate complaints made against SeaWorld about their auto renewal membership policy. “I felt like SeaWorld is stealing...
