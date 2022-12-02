Read full article on original website
Related
Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!
Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
5 Tips For Seeing the Rockefeller Center Tree Without Huge Crowds
As many as 800,000 people visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree every day but there are some secrets that will let you visit without standing in a crowd. An estimated 125 million visitors flock to New York City every year to witness the most popular Christmas tree in the world. If you've ever been to Rockefeller Center during the month of December, you know just how insane the area can be.
Hidden' Haunted Bar in Grand Central Station Is a True Piece of History
Supposedly even ghosts stop by for cocktails.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey City Named Among Top 20 New Year’s Eve Destinations In The USA
If you live in New Jersey and you’re still trying to decide where you’re going to ring in the New Year, we may have an answer for you. Attractions of America has revealed its list of the top 20 New Year’s Eve destinations in the United States and one of our cities made the cut.
Longtime Teaneck Ice Cream Shop Bischoff's To Close
Longstanding Teaneck ice cream and candy shop Bischoff's will be closing at the end of the month, store employees tell Daily Voice. The Cedar Lane shop's last day will be on Dec. 31. Open in Teaneck since 1934, Bischoff's offers an "old-fashioned ice cream soda fountain experience," according to its...
Here's How Many Restaurants Tom Colicchio Really Owns
Best known as the host of "Top Chef," chef Tom Colicchio has owned a variety of restaurants under his company, Crafted Hospitality. Just over 20 years ago, the celebrity chef opened his first restaurant, Craft, on East 19th Street in New York City. The New York native, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year, has been involved with food since childhood. According to PBS, he taught himself to cook using Jacques Pépin's legendary illustrated manuals on French cooking, "La Technique and La Méthode." Before reaching adulthood, he started working in the kitchen of Evelyn's Seafood Restaurant. Working his way up in the kitchen ranks, the New York Times named him as one of the "Best New Chefs" while he was executive chef at Mondrian in New York in the early '90s. Following that success, he opened his first venue with his partner, Danny Meyer. Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern — still a popular location today — was co-owned by Colicchio for 12 years from 1994 to 2006. In the meantime, he started Craft and then formed Crafted Hospitality shortly afterward.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular New Jersey Winter Village Returns For 2022
The Newark Winter Village at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, opened last Friday (Nov. 25) and will run Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 31. “I’m excited that Newark Winter Village will return to our vibrant downtown area, where families and visitors can come together during the holiday season,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said per ROI-NJ. “We are happy to be able to offer festive activities in the heart of our city and support our local businesses through the holiday marketplace.”
Boston 25 News
Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
4 New York Rinks to Bump Over Ice This Winter, Day or Night
Not coordinated enough to skate or ski? Me either. Try Ice Bumper Cars in New York. No coordination is required. The bumper cars are all controlled with joysticks. Bump, slide and ride on the ice this winter. Several rinks offer Ice Bumper Cars across the state. Some even glow-in-the-dark. Bryant...
Japanese eatery with revolving sushi bar opens new N.J. location
Kura Sushi, a Japanese restaurant popular for its revolving sushi bar, opened its second New Jersey location. The Japanese-based chain opened in Jersey City’s Newport Tower at 525 Washington Blvd. on Nov. 27. Kura Sushi features an extensive revolving sushi bar and an assortment of Japanese dishes, such as...
Pete Davidson just listed his New York condo for nearly $1.3M: peek inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
Woonsocket Call
MinkeeBlue, Philadelphia-based Black-Owned Handbag Brand, Launches in Macy's Herald Square
MinkeeBlue CEO Sherrill Mosee Scores Coveted Shelf Space for Product Line at Macy's Flagship NYC Store and 9 Additional Locations Nationwide and Online. PHILADELPHIA - Dec. 2, 2022 - PRLog -- Sherrill Mosee, inventor and designer of MinkeeBlue, set out to solve a problem she calls the 'overload bag syndrome.' Like many women, Mosee carried two or three bags to work—a purse, laptop bag, lunch bag, and sometimes shoes in her purse. She wanted to create an organizational fashion bag for busy women whose role changed throughout the day—from an executive to fitness enthusiast, daily commuter, and mom. MinkeeBlue is her solution!
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the City
Van life is not quite the same in Staten IslandPhoto byPhoto by Clay Banks on UnsplashonUnsplash. I don’t know why I started watching those videos of van life. One day they popped up in my feed. I adored the pups in a few so I clicked the like button and suddenly I was awash in van life reels. It was like the algorithm went manic.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
News 12
Jersey Proud: Giant 'Elf on the Shelf' popping across Garden State communities
A supersized "Elf on the Shelf" is popping up across some communities in New Jersey. As of Thursday, a giant 12-foot elf was sitting on the roof of a building in downtown Red Bank. Over the last few years, Saxum Real Estate has been playing "Elf on the Shelf" at...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
ehseagleseye.com
World’s Largest Indoor, Multi-Level Karting Track & Premier Entertainment Venue to Open Second U.S. Location in Edison, New Jersey on Friday December 16, 2022
Supercharged Entertainment Edison to Celebrate Grand Opening with State & Civic Leaders. At Media & Ribbon Cutting Event on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11a.m. Edison, New Jersey – November 30, 2022 – Supercharged Entertainment, the world’s largest indoor, multi-level karting track and premier entertainment venue is set to open its second U.S. location in Edison, NJ on Friday, December 16, 2022. Supercharged Entertainment Edison will celebrate its grand opening hosting state and civic leaders at a media and ribbon cutting event on Thursday, December 15 at 11a.m. Located at 987 US-1 in Edison, NJ right next door to TopGolf, Supercharged Entertainment Edison (www.SuperchargedE.com/Edison) is the company’s second, and largest U.S. location behind their flagship complex which opened to enthusiastic crowds in June of 2019 in Wrentham, Massachusetts, just a few minutes south of Gillette Stadium.
Christmas Events in NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island for 2022
Here's the best Christmas events going on in NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island for the 2022 holiday season.
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
Comments / 0