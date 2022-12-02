Read full article on original website
Related
wincountry.com
Pfizer to invest $750 million to expand Portage MI facility and create 300 jobs
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday, December 5 that Pfizer Incorporated will be investing $750 million in it’s Portage, MI facility. Officials say the investment is set to help expand production and create 300 jobs. They went onto say the investment aims to...
wincountry.com
More budget details for 2023 to be reviewed by Kalamazoo City Commission today
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners get a presentation on the proposed 2023 city budget this afternoon, but it won’t be the first or last time. They have been discussing bits and pieces all year, and much of the spending is guided by priorities set in the Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 master plan approved 8 years ago.
wincountry.com
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
wincountry.com
K Wings lose 4-1 to Florida; head to Toledo Wednesday for Education Day game
ESTERO, FL (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (8-8-1-0) battled the reigning Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades (11-3-2-1) on Saturday but came up on the short end of a 4-1 final at Hertz Arena. The K-Wings went 1-2 on the power play, while holding the Everblades scoreless on the...
wincountry.com
Two injured in apartment complex shooting near Battle Creek
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Springfield that injured two people on Friday, December 4. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the apartment complex in the 4000 block of Dickman Road around 8:30 p.m. where...
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo Township man facing felony charges for allegedly shooting relative
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo Township man who police say shot his relative appeared in Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court on Friday, December 4. According to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, 57-year-old Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on Assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable by life or any number of years in prison, and Felony Firearm, a felony, punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term.
Comments / 0