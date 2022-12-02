Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Report: Mets among teams pursuing Benintendi
The New York Mets are among the teams talking with free-agent outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reports. Benintendi is also being looked at by the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, according to Sherman, and a previous report had the 28-year-old connected to the Seattle Mariners.
theScore
Report: Yankees interested in Pirates' Reynolds after trade request
The New York Yankees are interested in Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds after the 27-year-old asked to be traded, a source told Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A Pirates spokesperson confirmed over the weekend Reynolds had requested a trade, calling the demand "disappointing" while saying it would have "zero...
theScore
Report: Mets, Verlander agree to 2-year, $86.6M deal
The New York Mets and veteran right-hander Justin Verlander are in agreement on a two-year, $86.6-million contract, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal contains an option for a third year, which will become a player option at $35 million for the 2025 campaign if Verlander throws 140 innings in 2024, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
theScore
Report: Twins open to trading AL batting champ Arraez for pitching help
The Minnesota Twins could trade All-Star utility man Luis Arraez this offseason to acquire a top-tier pitcher, sources told Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Minnesota's front office has discussed trading the reigning American League batting champion to improve the long-term stability of the team's starting rotation, according to Hayes. Starters...
theScore
Angels sign Carlos Estevez to 2-year deal worth reported $13.5M
The Los Angeles Angels bolstered their bullpen by signing free-agent reliever Carlos Estevez to a two-year contract, the team announced Monday. The deal is worth $13.5 million, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Estevez will reportedly earn $6.75 million in each season of the contract. Estevez, who turns 30 on...
theScore
Fred McGriff elected to HOF by Contemporary Era Committee
The Crime Dog is on his way to Cooperstown. First baseman Fred McGriff was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, receiving votes from all 16 members of the Hall's Contemporary Era Committee on Sunday. McGriff was a five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger over 19 seasons with...
theScore
Day 1 MLB winter meeting takeaways: Verlander, Turner, Arraez
Major League Baseball's winter meetings are back after a multi-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and the lockout. It should be a wild week in San Diego as executives, agents, and players from across the league meet. Each night we'll provide our takeaways. Here's our reaction from Day 1:. Mets replace...
theScore
Most important people to watch at MLB's winter meetings
This year's edition of Major League Baseball's winter meetings take place Dec 4-7, and there should be plenty to keep an eye on at the event. Here are some names to watch over the four days of important baseball business conducted inside the San Diego Marriott Marquis. Aaron Judge. Where...
theScore
Report: Orioles add Kyle Gibson on 1-year deal
The Baltimore Orioles and free-agent right-hander Kyle Gibson agreed to a one-year contract, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Gibson is coming off a rough year with the Philadelphia Phillies. He authored a 5.05 ERA over 31 starts in 2022, registering a 10-8 record while logging 167.2 innings. The...
theScore
Report: Mets, Rangers among many teams eyeing Taillon
The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are set to fight over another free-agent pitcher after the latter landed Jacob deGrom on Friday. Both clubs are among many teams interested in right-hander Jameson Taillon, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network. New York's rotation needs significant work following the departures of...
theScore
2022 All-MLB team: 6 Astros honored, Freeman earns 4th selection
Major League Baseball announced the fourth annual All-MLB teams Monday, with 16 players each making up the first and second teams. The World Series champion Houston Astros were well represented, with a league-best six players across both teams, while five members of the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers were chosen to lead NL clubs. No other team had more than three selections this year.
Comments / 0