Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Basketball: Nantz, Henkel shine as Lady Hubs fall to Kaneland
ROCHELLE — Junior Alivia Henkel and senior Torrin Nantz combined for 35 points during the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team’s Interstate 8 opener against Kaneland on Saturday. Nantz sank four 3-pointers and led the Lady Hubs with 18 points, while Henkel added 17 points, seven rebounds and...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Luxton leads Hubs in home loss to Kaneland
ROCHELLE — Junior Eli Luxton’s 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting weren’t enough for the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team during Friday’s conference opener against Kaneland. Second-half turnovers proved to be a killer for the Hubs, who were outscored 29-7 on transition points and 25-4 on points...
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling Club: Junior Hub athletes compete in preseason tournaments
SKOKIE — The Rochelle Wrestling Club kicked off the 2022-23 season with two preseason tournaments this past month. Nehemiah Andronic represented the program at the 2022 Battle by the Border Preseason Championships in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 12, while three grapplers including Teddy Millard, Wells Millard and Elliot Huff participated in the 2022 USA Wrestling Winter Nationals at Niles West High School in Skokie on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Basketball: Inside-out approach lifts Stillman Valley over Rochelle
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team gave an unbeaten Stillman Valley squad everything it could handle during the first quarter of the nonconference matchup between the Interstate 8 Conference and Big Northern Conference foes on Monday night. Junior Alivia Henkel fueled the Lady Hub offense in...
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Rochelle secures road wins over Le-Win/Stockton, Stillman Valley
STOCKTON — The Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team earned two hard-fought nonconference wins on Thursday. Rochelle edged state-ranked Lena-Winslow/Stockton 32-31 on criteria and outlasted Stillman Valley 39-36 to remain unbeaten on the season with a 6-0 overall record. LWS. Freshman Anthony Milburn started strong against the PantherHawks, scoring an...
Rochelle News-Leader
Cheerleading: Rochelle teams take first at Jefferson Invitational
ROCKFORD — The Rochelle Township High School varsity and JV cheerleading teams each finished first in their respective divisions at the Jefferson Invitational on Sunday. It's the second championship finish for the varsity and JV cheerleading teams this season. The varsity team includes Ava Lynn, Baylie Sutton, Rylee Jackson,...
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Rochelle wins 2022 Giardini Invitational at Rockford East
ROCKFORD — A collective effort led to the Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team winning the 2022 Giardini Invitational at Rockford East High School on Saturday. Rochelle scored 188 points in the 20-team tournament that featured several state-ranked programs across the state. “The kids have shown that they can win...
