SKOKIE — The Rochelle Wrestling Club kicked off the 2022-23 season with two preseason tournaments this past month. Nehemiah Andronic represented the program at the 2022 Battle by the Border Preseason Championships in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 12, while three grapplers including Teddy Millard, Wells Millard and Elliot Huff participated in the 2022 USA Wrestling Winter Nationals at Niles West High School in Skokie on Saturday, Nov. 19.

11 HOURS AGO