CHD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $82.50, changing hands for $83.07/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MCO
In trading on Monday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $293.27, changing hands as low as $290.50 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Tap 5 Bargain Stocks With Incredibly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios
Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straight-forward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth (IWP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: IWP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.51, changing hands as low as $87.15 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
OFG Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OFG
In trading on Monday, shares of OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.18, changing hands as low as $26.97 per share. OFG Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, KRE
In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tuya, up about 12.4% and shares of Joyy, up about 5% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
Balchem (BCPC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.72, changing hands as low as $130.54 per share. Balchem Corp. shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Boosts Investors' Value, Raises Dividend
PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH stock inched up 1.17% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 2, after it announced a Special Dividend and a hike of 2.3% in its quarterly cash dividend. This leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) company declared a Special Dividend of 95 cents per share, which is...
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
Earnings Estimates Rising for Datadog (DDOG): Will It Gain?
Datadog (DDOG) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this data...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a Trending Stock
Teekay Tankers (TNK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned +1.7% over the past month...
Bears are Losing Control Over Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Implied Volatility Surging for Aditx Therapeutics (ADTX) Stock Options
Investors in Aditxt, Inc. ADTX need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
CommScope Holding Becomes Oversold (COMM)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Here's What Could Help Thermon Group (THR) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $103 in the previous session. StoneX Group Inc. has gained 68.1% since the start of the year compared to the -10.1% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -16.4% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Medallion Financial is one of 884...
