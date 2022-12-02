Read full article on original website
It was ‘bad news’ for man who decided to steal from store filled with deputies for Shop With A Cop event
A man was at the wrong place at the wrong time when he decided to steal from a Florida Walmart while the store was filled with more than 40 deputies who were participating in the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office annual Shop With a Cop event. The sheriff’s office reported...
cw34.com
Feds put up $10,000 reward for people who stole dozens of guns from Okeechobee County shop
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who broke into a weapons store in Okeechobee and stole dozens of guns. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said two thieves broke into...
WESH
Titusville police: Man accused of killing motel owner arrested
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the homicide suspect who is facing charges after a shooting at a motel. Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, police found a man who had been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department.
Florida deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate and fellow deputy
New details have emerged about the death of a 23-year-old Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday.
WESH
Man arrested after escaping from Florida prison, deputies say
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after escaping the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of Edward Saucier's escape after he cut his ankle monitor on Dec. 1. A resident reported a burglary at their...
click orlando
Man dies after being shot in Hunters Creek by suspect known to him, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died Sunday after being shot that morning in Hunters Creek by another man who was known to him, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 10:43 a.m. to the 14000 block of Osprey Links Road, locating...
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
WPBF News 25
Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
Winter Haven Woman Killed In Hit And Run, Troopers Looking For Dodge With Virginia Plates
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol needs your help in a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a 59-year-old Winter Haven woman. Troopers say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Lake Howard Drive, east of 15th Street NW, where the Winter
cw34.com
Cocaine, oxycodone, almost 12K and more found through drug arrest in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A search warrant revealed a lot in Okeechobee County. On Dec. 2 members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force arrested convicted felon Leamsi Alvarado, 42, for the sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell to an undercover narcotics investigator. However,...
Florida sheriff’s office deputy killed in off-duty ‘incident’
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed while off-duty Saturday morning.
Fatal shooting investigated near apartments in Indian River County
A person was fatally shot near an apartment complex in Indian River County on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.
westorlandonews.com
Illegal Narcotics, Illegally Concealed Firearm in Orlando Traffic Stop
The Orlando Police Department said an officer of the East Patrol Division recently conducted a traffic stop on Curry Ford Rd and Conway Gardens Rd, where drugs and a gun were recovered. OPD said probable cause was established and a search of the vehicle revealed the driver had illegal narcotics...
cw34.com
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
Man kills mom because 'she never pushed me to be a man'
A 21-year-old Florida man accused of killing his mother told authorities the reason he stabbed her to death was because "she never pushed me to be a man."
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run, troopers say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Polk County. The crash happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. A sedan driving on Lake Howard Drive near 15th Street Northwest struck a pedestrian crossing the road, according to troopers. The...
Car destroyed by fire at Walmart in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A car was completely consumed by fire Thursday night at a local Walmart parking lot. The fire happened in Osceola County, at the shopping plaza near Vineland Road and Osceola Parkway. The flames were so intense that the car could barely be seen at one...
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
veronews.com
Man shot, killed in Gifford; deputies investigating
GIFFORD — A man was shot and killed late Saturday following an altercation between him and an unidentified suspect, deputies said. “There is no threat to the public,” Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Detectives are on scene and located one firearm.”. Indian...
Sanford Police is searching for a suspect after a major hit-and-run crash
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police are looking for a suspect after a major hit-and-run crash that closed multiple roads. The crash happened somewhere along 25th street near Hartwell Avenue and Hardy Avenue. Officers said they are possibly looking for a silver Mitsubishi Outlander 2016-2019 model. The vehicle has substantial...
