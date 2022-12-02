Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
AZFamily
City of Chandler passes backyard chicken ordinance, allowing up to 5 hens
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler City Council voted this evening to approve an ordinance allowing residents to have up to five hens in their home. The council voted 5-2 in favor of the ordinance, and the plan is for the ordinance to go into effect early next year.
azpm.org
As the drought grinds on, Maricopa County homeowners take advantage of xeriscape incentives
This yard in Mesa was converted to desert landscaping under the city’s Grass-to-Xeriscape incentive program. September 2022. Kelly Gleave converted his grass lawn to xeriscape in April. In June, he and his wife saw a 3,000-gallon reduction in their water use. “For me, it was less about maintaining the...
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
AZFamily
City of Chandler passes ordinance allowing residents to own up to 5 hens
ADHS fines Mesa memory care center after woman dies earlier this year.
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
AZFamily
Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in
Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
AZFamily
Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
AZFamily
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
azpm.org
How one Wickenburg cattle ranch puts sustainability at its core
Cattle on Date Creek Ranch are grass-fed and sustainably raised on irrigated pastures. Savannah Barteau dropped out of college to become a rancher nearly nine years ago. Now, the 26-year-old Flagstaff native runs the beef business at Date Creek Ranch outside Wickenburg with her husband. The family-owned cattle ranch is...
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
AZFamily
Apache Junction mother still searching for answers 9 years after son goes missing in Mexico
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a long nine years for an east Valley mother whose son went missing along with another man in Mexico. Craig Silva is known in the Valley MMA community and went to Puerto Vallarta to expand the sport and open up his own gym. The case is now getting renewed attention from Phoenix police.
East Valley Tribune
Group home’s location riles Gilbert neighbors
James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
AZFamily
ADHS fines Mesa memory care center $500 after woman dies
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
AZFamily
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’ve lived in the Valley long enough, you’ve probably seen a coyote or two running around your neighborhood. Now, one north Phoenix community says they’re overrun by packs of coyotes targeting their pets. The Bragg family started calling Arizona Game and Fish...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dense fog hits part of the Valley; advisory in effect until 10 a.m.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Dense Fog Advisory went into effect late Sunday night and is in effect until Monday morning after a round of winter storms. According to the First Alert Weather team, the intense rainfall from the weekend storms caused high humidity making conditions favorable for fog. The National Weather Service reports that visibility could be as low as a quarter-mile or less in some areas for parts of the morning.
AZFamily
Arizona sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, among highest in the nation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has been leading the nation with COVID-19 cases for weeks now, and with the holidays approaching, doctors expect these numbers to rise. “Over the last two and a half weeks we’ve seen about a 60% increase inpatients hospitalized that carry the disease of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael White, the Chief Clinical Officer at Valleywise Health.
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
AZFamily
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
