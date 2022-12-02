Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Post Register
Watson must improve quickly for Browns to make playoff push
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson met all the NFL’s requirements to play again. He now needs to quickly fulfill the obligations of a franchise quarterback. He didn’t look anything like one Sunday.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub
On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed. The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Post Register
Hurts strengthens MVP bid as he leads Eagles to 11-1 record
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Good luck trying to find a game this season where Jalen Hurts hasn’t set a Philadelphia Eagles’ record or achieved some sort of milestone not yet reached in the NFL. In his latest, Hurts became the first player in franchise history with 350-plus yards...
Post Register
Russell Wilson shares responsibility for defensive letdowns
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Star cornerback Patrick Surtain II and leading tackler Alex Singleton both drew critical flags for Denver on the Baltimore Ravens' touchdown drive that sealed the Broncos' sixth consecutive losing season. Some of the blame for the latest collapse goes to struggling quarterback Russell Wilson, who...
Post Register
Jaguars in dire need of defensive help, maybe staff changes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson may need to consider changes to his defensive staff following the season.
Post Register
Allen's terrible performance dooms Texans in loss to Browns
HOUSTON (AP) — It’s unclear what would get Houston’s embarrassing passing game going. What is clear is Kyle Allen is not the answer.
Post Register
Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back displayed that in a 19-16...
Post Register
Vikings defense the extreme case of bending but not breaking
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Camryn Bynum jumped in front of New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis for the fourth-down interception just in front of the goal line, preserving another harrowing Minnesota Vikings victory. The second-year safety added that highlight with 10 seconds left to the collection of well-timed stops...
Post Register
Browns LB Takitaki out for season with torn knee ligament
Cleveland's linebacking corps took another major hit as starter Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Takitaki had started the past five games and played solidly for the Browns (5-7), who previously lost starters Anthony Walker...
Post Register
Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update.
Post Register
Dolphins place RT Austin Jackson on IR, sign OT Eric Fisher
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve and signed 2013 No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to address injury issues along their offensive line. Jackson injured his right ankle against Houston in Week 12 and missed Sunday's loss to...
Post Register
Colts continue prime-time flops with disastrous 4th quarter
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay lobbied the NFL schedule-makers for more night games. So far, Indianapolis has been a prime-time flop.
Post Register
With 6 straight losses, Bears get breather with bye week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Cornerback Jaylon Johnson chose to look on the bright side as the Chicago Bears stumbled into their bye. The Bears are reeling with six straight losses after getting knocked off by Green Bay on Sunday. They missed another opportunity to go ahead late in a game and came up short in yet another loss to the rival Packers.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Post Register
Phils' Gregg wins Fishel Award for MLB PR excellence
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies executive Kevin Gregg has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence. Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday at the winter meetings.
Post Register
Doncic, Mavericks preserve big lead, roll past Suns 130-111
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got the most important victory over Phoenix in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals last season. Now they can say goodbye to that pesky 10-game, regular-season losing streak.
Comments / 0