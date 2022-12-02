ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Post Register

Watson must improve quickly for Browns to make playoff push

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson met all the NFL’s requirements to play again. He now needs to quickly fulfill the obligations of a franchise quarterback. He didn’t look anything like one Sunday.
Athlon Sports

College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub

On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed.  The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Post Register

Hurts strengthens MVP bid as he leads Eagles to 11-1 record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Good luck trying to find a game this season where Jalen Hurts hasn’t set a Philadelphia Eagles’ record or achieved some sort of milestone not yet reached in the NFL. In his latest, Hurts became the first player in franchise history with 350-plus yards...
Post Register

Russell Wilson shares responsibility for defensive letdowns

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Star cornerback Patrick Surtain II and leading tackler Alex Singleton both drew critical flags for Denver on the Baltimore Ravens' touchdown drive that sealed the Broncos' sixth consecutive losing season. Some of the blame for the latest collapse goes to struggling quarterback Russell Wilson, who...
Post Register

Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity

PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back displayed that in a 19-16...
Post Register

Vikings defense the extreme case of bending but not breaking

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Camryn Bynum jumped in front of New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis for the fourth-down interception just in front of the goal line, preserving another harrowing Minnesota Vikings victory. The second-year safety added that highlight with 10 seconds left to the collection of well-timed stops...
Post Register

Browns LB Takitaki out for season with torn knee ligament

Cleveland's linebacking corps took another major hit as starter Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Takitaki had started the past five games and played solidly for the Browns (5-7), who previously lost starters Anthony Walker...
Post Register

Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update.
Post Register

Dolphins place RT Austin Jackson on IR, sign OT Eric Fisher

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve and signed 2013 No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to address injury issues along their offensive line. Jackson injured his right ankle against Houston in Week 12 and missed Sunday's loss to...
Post Register

With 6 straight losses, Bears get breather with bye week

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Cornerback Jaylon Johnson chose to look on the bright side as the Chicago Bears stumbled into their bye. The Bears are reeling with six straight losses after getting knocked off by Green Bay on Sunday. They missed another opportunity to go ahead late in a game and came up short in yet another loss to the rival Packers.
Post Register

Phils' Gregg wins Fishel Award for MLB PR excellence

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies executive Kevin Gregg has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence. Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday at the winter meetings.
Post Register

Doncic, Mavericks preserve big lead, roll past Suns 130-111

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got the most important victory over Phoenix in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals last season. Now they can say goodbye to that pesky 10-game, regular-season losing streak.

