Brooklyn Nets have inquired about Atlanta Hawks' John Collins

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
 4 days ago
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have ‘touched base’ with the Atlanta Hawks about forward John Collins, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. There have been reports since November that Collins is on the trade block as the Hawks look to shift its offense towards guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

It makes sense that the Nets are looking for help in the frontcourt since the team only has Nic Claxton as the only true big on the roster. So far this season, the Nets have had to rely on Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant to help with rebounding and protecting the rim.

Even though Collins isn’t the biggest guy (listed at 6’9″, 226 pounds), he provides a skill set that the Nets could use. Collins is a versatile big who is effective as a pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop man as well as being able to rebound, shoot the three, and use his athleticism to defend on the perimeter and at the rim. Collins has a skill set similar to Claxton, but Collins is a better shooter.

This is how Begley described the talks between the Nets and the Hawks:

“Another quick trade note. I’m told the Nets have indeed touched base with Atlanta on John Collins. Interesting because the Nets are in search of some help along the front line and John Collins certainly can help them. I’m not sure how far along those talks went, but they certainly engaged recently so something to keep an eye on there”

