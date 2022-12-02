Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Jackson's injury a concern, but Ravens' defense playing well
BALTIMORE (AP) — Thanks to Lamar Jackson's injury and a surging Cincinnati team, the Baltimore Ravens suddenly have their work cut out for them if they want to win the AFC North. They did, however, take another step in that direction last weekend.
Post Register
Vikings defense the extreme case of bending but not breaking
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Camryn Bynum jumped in front of New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis for the fourth-down interception just in front of the goal line, preserving another harrowing Minnesota Vikings victory. The second-year safety added that highlight with 10 seconds left to the collection of well-timed stops...
Post Register
Lions finally winning the turnover battle and winning games
DETROIT (AP) — What Dan Campbell has done to fix the Detroit Lions is simple. How he got it to work is a lot more complicated.
Post Register
Watson must improve quickly for Browns to make playoff push
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson met all the NFL’s requirements to play again. He now needs to quickly fulfill the obligations of a franchise quarterback. He didn’t look anything like one Sunday.
Comments / 0