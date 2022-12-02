Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
AZFamily
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
kawc.org
Arizona's Maricopa County wants judge to stop attempt by Kari Lake to challenge her election loss
PHOENIX -- Maricopa County wants a judge to toss out a bid by failed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake to get immediate action on her request for election records so she can challenge her loss to Katie Hobbs. At a hearing this past week, Deputy County Attorney Joseph Branco acknowledged...
AZFamily
ADHS fines Mesa memory care center $500 after woman dies
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
AZFamily
City of Chandler passes ordinance allowing residents to own up to 5 hens
New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. New documents now reveal how Bateman has been able to coerce these young girls and multiple wives, even while locked up. ADHS fines Mesa memory care center after woman dies earlier this year. Updated: 6 hours...
AZFamily
Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
AZFamily
Apache Junction mother still searching for answers 9 years after son goes missing in Mexico
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a long nine years for an east Valley mother whose son went missing along with another man in Mexico. Craig Silva is known in the Valley MMA community and went to Puerto Vallarta to expand the sport and open up his own gym. The case is now getting renewed attention from Phoenix police.
East Valley Tribune
Group home’s location riles Gilbert neighbors
James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
21-year-old Phoenix resident lands million dollar jackpot at Gila River Casino
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 21-year-old Phoenix resident won a million-dollar jackpot while playing blackjack at Gila River Resorts and Casino’s Lone Butte location. It’s the largest table games jackpot in state history. Luis Gomez said he was with his brother the night of the lucky win. “I was actually down to my last hand when I put down a $15 bet and put $5 on the progressive circle. When I realized what I had won, I immediately jumped on top of my brother”, Gomez said.
AZFamily
Police clarify what set off lockdowns at 2 north Scottsdale schools
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed what led to lockdowns at two north Scottsdale schools after reports of an armed person last week. Police say a student was instead carrying computer equipment, not a gun. Investigators say a Cactus Shadows High School student thought another student had a gun...
AZFamily
City of Chandler passes backyard chicken ordinance, allowing up to 5 hens
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler City Council voted this evening to approve an ordinance allowing residents to have up to five hens in their home. The council voted 5-2 in favor of the ordinance, and the plan is for the ordinance to go into effect early next year.
This Arizona City Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The WORLD!
The World's Best Cities list is here.
Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
AZFamily
Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in
Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
santansun.com
Developer defends Landings on Ocotillo project
The folks who want to build a controversial affordable housing project in Chandler say there is a lot of misinformation circulating and they are eager to correct it. The Landings on Ocotillo is proposed for about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue on Ocotillo Road, just east of the railroad tracks behind a Target retail center.
AdWeek
Former Phoenix Anchor Accused of Facilitating Fraud Involving PPP Loans During Pandemic
In a recently released report by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, former Phoenix anchor Stephanie Hockridge and her husband Nathan Reis are being accused of potential fraud involving Paycheck Protection Program loans. Hockridge, who worked at ABC affiliate KNXV until 2018, and Reis are accused of enabling fraud...
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
fox10phoenix.com
DEA raids Phoenix home and finds cockfighting ring with more than 100 roosters, agency says
PHOENIX - A possible drug bust turned into something very different and violent – an alleged rooster-fighting ring was found. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) raided a home this week in south Phoenix near 15th and Corona avenues. The agency says it found more than 100 roosters in the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong
Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
Comments / 4