Woman shot in mouth during violent home invasion that left fiance dead

By Samantha Serbin
 4 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — It’s an amazing story of survival. Chelsea Povia shares what happened to her the night of November 12 when her fiance was shot dead and so much more inside her DeSoto County home.

“I should be dead or a vegetable,” Povia said.

It was between 4-5 a.m. when the man broke down her and her fiance, Omar’s, front door. This was after he maced their dogs.

“When he came into our bedroom, he had the flashlight and the gun facing us so we couldn’t really see him because the light was shining right on our face and it was dark,” Povia recalls.

At first, she didn’t recognize the man. However, Omar did. It was the mother of his children’s new boyfriend.

“Omar jumped on top of me trying to protect me from getting shot,” Povia said. “Omar stood up and Henry [the gunman] just shot him. He didn’t give him any time to talk or anything.”

Omar fell out of the bedroom window, where he ran to a neighbor’s yard for help but ultimately died.

Then the focus turned to Chelsea.

“He had the gun on me the whole time, so I was trying to cooperate cause I just didn’t want to get shot,” Povia said. “He told me to suck his… with a gun to my head the whole time. I was like no I don’t want to and he was like I’m going to shoot you basically if you don’t. So I had to do what he told me to do and then he raped me too.”

The gunman promised he wouldn’t shoot her… but did anyway.

“I was standing up at this time and he shot me the first time, which was right here,” Chelsea said, pointing to a knick on her temple where the first bullet grazed her skin.

The second shot came a few minutes later after the gunman walked to the window looking for police lights.

Chelsea tried to hide, but the gunman moved the blanket she was under and fired again. This time the shot went through her mouth and out her back. Doctors said had she not screamed, she may not have survived.

It was after the second shot that Povia’s adrenaline was so high she tried to escape. She jumped out of a laundry room window.

“I jumped out into the dog pool, I was butt naked, my face was literally spewing, my teeth were falling out and I was holding my face like this,” Povia recalled.

She ran to the police, who got her straight into an ambulance.

“I remember being bloody from head to toe and I passed out. I don’t remember anything after that. I thought I was dead,” Chelsea said. She had no idea what happened to Omar.

Chelsea’s mom, Dawn McMannis, said this all happened because Omar’s ex and her new man lost custody of the kids. The gunman ended up killing himself inside the kid’s room at Chelsea and Omar’s home.

Chelsea ended up at Tampa General Hospital, where her family found her hours and hours after this whole ordeal.

“All I seen was my baby girl laying there in a hospital bed, didn’t know if she was going to make it or not,” McMannis said.

“I woke up in the hospital. All my family was there and the first thing I asked for was Omar, and they told me he was dead,” Povia said with tears running down her cheek.

Today, she shares her story exclusively with ABC7 for one reason: Omar.

“I want to be Omar’s voice,” she said. “I know he’s watching me, and I want him to know I’m not going to let it go. I felt like Omar gave me his strength. I feel like when he passed away, he was giving me strength to get through all of this.”

“They were inseparable at all times, true love; he loved her very much,” McMannis added.

Chelsea still has a long road to recovery. Doctors are hoping to get rid of the wires closing her jaw before Christmas. It’s then that Chelsea plans to honor Omar in her own way since she was not able to attend his funeral while in the hospital.

