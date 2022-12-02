Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Tatum has 31, Celtics beat Raptors 116-110 for 7th win in 8
TORONTO (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on Monday night. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart scored 18 points for Boston after...
Post Register
Doncic, Mavericks preserve big lead, roll past Suns 130-111
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got the most important victory over Phoenix in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals last season. Now they can say goodbye to that pesky 10-game, regular-season losing streak.
Post Register
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35 as Thunder rally past Hawks
ATLANTA (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Josh Giddey had 12 of his 17 points in the final period, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114 on Monday night. Dejounte Murray finished with 24 points and...
Post Register
Hawks' Trae Young, McMillan try to smooth over dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young says he and Hawks coach Nate McMillan have smoothed over their disagreement regarding his not attending a game last Friday. Young, the team's leading scorer, was out with a sore shoulder and did not attend the game the win over the Denver Nuggets. It is rare for an injured player not to attend a home game.
Post Register
Rookie Nembhard has 31, leads Pacers past Warriors, 112-104
SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard outshined the Splash Brothers on their home court. Nembhard scored a season-high 31 points and added 13 assists and eight rebounds to lead the undermanned Indiana Pacers to a 112-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
Post Register
Packers GM, coach want Rodgers back next season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A day after Aaron Rodgers said returning for a 19th season with the Green Bay Packers will require a “mutual desire on both sides”, his general manager agreed with the franchise quarterback. “Surely, yeah,” GM Brian Gutekunst said on Monday, a day...
Post Register
Hurts strengthens MVP bid as he leads Eagles to 11-1 record
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Good luck trying to find a game this season where Jalen Hurts hasn’t set a Philadelphia Eagles’ record or achieved some sort of milestone not yet reached in the NFL. In his latest, Hurts became the first player in franchise history with 350-plus yards...
Post Register
Lions finally winning the turnover battle and winning games
DETROIT (AP) — What Dan Campbell has done to fix the Detroit Lions is simple. How he got it to work is a lot more complicated.
Post Register
Watson's emergence gives Packers reason for hope in future
During a season in which not much else has gone right for them, the Green Bay Packers at least appear to have found their next go-to receiver. Christian Watson continued the second-half surge to his rookie season Sunday by scoring on a 14-yard catch and a 46-yard run in Green Bay's 28-19 victory at Chicago, which enabled the Packers (5-8) to avoid getting eliminated from playoff contention as they head into their bye week.
Post Register
Judge looms; Verlander, Turner deals heat up winter meetings
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander is going to the New York Mets. Trea Turner has agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. There are three more high-profile shortstops in free agency, along with ace pitcher Carlos Rodón. And one big slugger looms above the whole...
Post Register
Phils' Gregg wins Fishel Award for MLB PR excellence
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies executive Kevin Gregg has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence. Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday at the winter meetings.
Comments / 0