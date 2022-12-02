Read full article on original website
Titans' saving grace after 2-game skid? Playing in AFC South
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have to improve across the board if they want to do more than simply win a bad division for a third straight year. Coach Mike Vrabel made crystal clear after a 35-10 loss in Philadelphia that his Titans are at a crossroads with five games remaining. He went further Monday, saying they have to start playing their best football now that the NFL season has reached December with teams jockeying for playoff position.
Hurts strengthens MVP bid as he leads Eagles to 11-1 record
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Good luck trying to find a game this season where Jalen Hurts hasn’t set a Philadelphia Eagles’ record or achieved some sort of milestone not yet reached in the NFL. In his latest, Hurts became the first player in franchise history with 350-plus yards...
Chiefs squander control of AFC playoff race in Cincinnati
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — With a rare fumble by Travis Kelce, a missed field-goal try by Harrison Butker and a woeful inability to pressure the quarterback on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs squandered a chance to control the AFC playoff race down the stretch. After losing their third...
