NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have to improve across the board if they want to do more than simply win a bad division for a third straight year. Coach Mike Vrabel made crystal clear after a 35-10 loss in Philadelphia that his Titans are at a crossroads with five games remaining. He went further Monday, saying they have to start playing their best football now that the NFL season has reached December with teams jockeying for playoff position.

16 HOURS AGO