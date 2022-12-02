Read full article on original website
Gilbert memory care center fined $500 after patient walks out undetected and dies
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. Ina Jenkins, an 88-year-old who had been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected in early August of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert.
Valley parents struggle to find pain relievers for their children
With the higher cases of cold, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and coronavirus in Arizona, we're hearing from parents worried because they can't find Tylenol or ibuprofen for their children.
Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in
Apache Junction mother still searching for answers 9 years after son goes missing in Mexico
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a long nine years for an east Valley mother whose son went missing along with another man in Mexico. Craig Silva is known in the Valley MMA community and went to Puerto Vallarta to expand the sport and open up his own gym. The case is now getting renewed attention from Phoenix police.
ADHS fines Mesa memory care center $500 after woman dies
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
Teens indicted for murder after 4 people killed in Phoenix street racing crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a jury has indicted two teenagers in a deadly street crash that killed four people, including a Lyft driver, in July. According to Phoenix police, a teenage boy and teen girl were street racing a stolen, dark-colored car on...
Defendant was 'emotionally stunted,' ex-girlfriend testifies in canal deaths trial
An ex-girlfriend of accused "canal killer" Bryan Miller, the man charged with murdering two young women in Phoenix in the early 1990s, said he was an "emotionally stunted" person who sometimes punched walls during arguments, but was never violent toward her. Seraphina Nicol, who dated Miller on and off for...
Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
Group home’s location riles Gilbert neighbors
James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”
City of Chandler passes ordinance allowing residents to own up to 5 hens
Man who allegedly killed 9 people in Arizona in 12 separate shootings has trial date set for 2024
PHOENIX — The trial for a man who allegedly killed nine people and injured three in 12 separate shootings that started in August 2015 and ended in July 2016, has been pushed back until Feb. 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, a former Phoenix bus driver, was arrested in 2017 after...
DEA raids Phoenix home and finds cockfighting ring with more than 100 roosters, agency says
PHOENIX - A possible drug bust turned into something very different and violent – an alleged rooster-fighting ring was found. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) raided a home this week in south Phoenix near 15th and Corona avenues. The agency says it found more than 100 roosters in the...
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
Cosmetic doctor found dead, man catches fire at a hospital and a cruise ship death: this week's top stories
This week's top stories included the wife of a former Power Ranger confirming his cause of death, a woman whose husband caught fire at the hospital and died, and a cosmetic doctor who reportedly assaulted his patients being found dead in a ditch. A majority of these stories are national except for a deadly shooting in Phoenix.
Double murder of Phoenix roommates remains unsolved, 12 years later
PHOENIX - It's been 12 years since two Phoenix roommates were found dead in their home, and police have increased the reward for information that could lead investigators to their killer. Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead at a home near 42nd Street and Thomas. The victims lived...
Man dead after hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after reportedly being hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night, according to Phoenix Police. Officers got a call reporting a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who has not been identified that was lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Student reportedly threatens to kill 6th graders at Phoenix school
Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people
The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat. On Saturday, a record daily rainfall was recovered at Phoenix Sky Harbor with 0.76″ of rain. The old record was 0.69″ recorded in 1908.
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police search for driver after fatal hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road Sunday night. Police are searching for the driver who left the scene.
