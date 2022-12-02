James DeVary said he used to bring his two children, ages 2 and 4, to the Gilbert neighborhood park’s tot lot regularly – but nowadays they steer clear away from it. “I’ve stopped going to the park because of this house and because of the tenants,” DeVary said. “We don’t want any issues with the residents. They leave the house, sit on the picnic bench and hang out and drink.”

20 HOURS AGO