Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
More fog and more snow expected later in week
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's a foggy start to the day with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 11 a.m. today. This is all as the tail edge of our Sunday storm will gradually move out of the area leaving behind cold air that will remain locked in place for some time.
Post Register
Adventure Weather continues, more snow
BOISE, Idaho — Parts of the treasure valley could see up to 3 inches of snow on Sunday. The national weather service says snow will turn over into rain Sunday afternoon. The magic valley could see possible freezing rain on Sunday. Snow on the treasure valley means the mountains are also getting snow. The national weather service says more snow could be headed our way later in the week.
Post Register
It's time to start reading snowpack levels
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our Sunday storm brought 1-3” of snow to the mountains and the Treasure Valley. While it was not the biggest of storms, the temperatures were cold enough that the snow managed to stick to the roads and sidewalks. That goes to show that our ground is frozen and subsequent storms will likely make for slippery road conditions.
KIVI-TV
Fog causing white out conditions, continues tonight and tomorrow
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas of the Treasure Valley and I-84 corridor this morning. This fog will burn off by 11 AM leaving behind cold and partly cloudy conditions locally. Temperatures are below normal resting in the upper 30s. Fog is expected to return tonight and...
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho starting today
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and continue bringing snow to the region well into Monday morning. The Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit areas are expected to be hardest hit by the storm and...
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
Post Register
Snow & freezing conditions headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — More snow is headed our way!. Expect a low pressure system to bring a wintery mix of rain and snow into the region beginning Sunday morning. Models are showing 1-3 inches of potential snow for parts of the valley. The mountain regions could see up to 8 inches with higher peaks possibly seeing more. Temperatures will be in the mid 40's tomorrow and cooler temperatures are expected by Monday in the 30's.
What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?
In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
pullmanradio.com
Lewiston Man Catches Idaho State Record For Coho Salmon
A Lewiston man has set the new Idaho state record for a catch-and-release coho salmon. Jerry Smith caught a 30-inch silver on November 13th on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
19 Idaho Ski Resorts That Make Idaho a Premiere Ski Destination
Idaho’s magnificent natural beauty is only outdone by the state’s 19 Ski Resorts, epic steeps, and legendary backcountry, which has 28,000 feet of vertical terrain on over 18,000 acres. It’s easy to see why these Idaho Ski Resorts might just become your new favorite powder playground.
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Rail freight rates continued to be the burning question in all of Idaho during the first week of December 1922. Three Idaho Falls leaders — W.L. Shattuck, C.J. Carlson and M.B. Yeaman — were among a delegation representing the Southern Idaho Rate Reduction Association, which traveled to Boise to meet with public utilities representatives. “The men say that freight reduction is something which must be had and had quickly, if farmers of southern Idaho are to exist at all,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “They have many figures showing actual conditions among the Idaho farmers as regards their summer and fall crops, which they hope to convince the members of the utilities commission of the need for aid.” Yeaman reported petitions had been circulated in 33 southeastern Idaho counties. “Governor-elect C.C. Moore has attended several of our rate conferences and he says that in effect that it is absolutely essential that there be an increase in the price of farm products and a corresponding decrease in freight rates, if the agricultural and livestock interests of southern Idaho are to prosper,” he said.
Gas Prices Going Down In Idaho. Who Should We Thank?
Since the pandemic, gas prices have soared pretty much around the globe. We've been yelling and pointing fingers since 2020, and maybe it actually accomplished something!. Gas prices in Boise have fallen almost 20 cents per gallon in the past seven days, which puts us right around $3.94 per gallon on average. The lowest price as of late around the state of Idaho was $3.25 per gallon, and almost $5.00 per gallon at the priciest.
One of America’s Best Christmas Displays is Just Hours from Boise
There are incredible Christmas displays all over Idaho, but unfortunately, none of them (yet) are ranking on national lists for being the “best in the nation.” We definitely have some strong competitors, though! However, one of the best Christmas displays in the entire country isn’t too far away from us here in Boise.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho
Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
koze.com
Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac
WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
Going up: Work starts on new building that would be Idaho’s second-tallest
BOISE - Construction crews are at work on a new downtown Boise building that will convert a long-vacant parking lot into a new change to the city’s skyline. Oppenheimer Companies and White Oak Realty Partners won approval earlier this year to build a 26-story building at the corner of 12th and Idaho. The project would include nearly 300 apartments, as well as retail spaces and residential amenities. The building, clad mostly in glass, would feature residential balconies on many levels. The top of the building features a three-story “sculpted top” designed to evoke the Sawtooth Mountains.
Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Comments / 0