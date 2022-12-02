Thursday's Scores

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga closed the game on an 11-0 run to rally past Kent State 73-66 on Monday night. The nation’s longest home win streak was extended to 69 games but not without a major scare by the Golden Flashes. Kent State led 66-62 with 3:38 left after Miryne Thomas’ 3-pointer, but the Bulldogs tightened on the defensive end and got a handful of big plays offensively to hold off the Flashes. Julian Strawther added 14 points, including a 3-pointer with 3:19 left that started Gonzaga’s decisive run. Timme’s spinning basket in the lane with 2:29 left gave Gonzaga (6-3) the lead, and he added a key defensive play blocking Sincere Carry’s layup attempt at the other end. Timme was fouled and split free throws with 1:55 left, but Malachi Smith grabbed the offensive rebound and his three-point play gave the Bulldogs a 71-66 lead. It was Smith’s first basket of the game.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 19 points and No. 22 San Diego State beat Troy 60-55 on Monday night. Darrion Trammell made a layup in traffic, converted two free throws and forced a key steal in the final three minutes to seal the win for the Aztecs (7-2). “Another hard-fought game,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “The schedule has been tough on us, there is no question about that. We knew Troy was good, they had our full attention.” Aamer Muhammad scored 21 points for the Trojans (6-4).
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O’Hara threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Williams to cap the scoring with 6:28 to play and No. 2 seed Sacramento State beat Richmond 38-31 Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Sacramento State (12-0), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, extended its program record for single-season wins. The Hornets play No. 7-seed Incarnate Word in the quarterfinals. Leroy Henley caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Reece Udinski to give the Spiders a 31-24 lead going into the fourth quarter but Jake Dunniway hit Marshel Martin for a 19-yard TD and, after Richmond missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt, Williams slipped behind a pair of defenders and was hit in stride by O’Hara’s pass for the winning touchdown catch-and-run. Williams finished with four receptions for 107 yards and Martin caught 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns for Sacramento State. The duo is the first to each have at least 100 yards receiving in the same game for the Hornets since the 2019 season.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga closed the game on an 11-0 run to rally past Kent State 73-66 on Monday night. The nation’s longest home win streak was extended to 69 games but not without a major scare by the Golden Flashes. Kent State led 66-62 with 3:38 left after Miryne Thomas’ 3-pointer, but the Bulldogs tightened on the defensive end and got a handful of big plays offensively to hold off the Flashes.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three women’s basketball teams have withdrawn from a Las Vegas tournament as part of continuing fallout from a similar event at a Strip resort over Thanksgiving weekend where safety concerns were raised. Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M are out of the Las Vegas Holiday...
Rider Broncs (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-6) South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Rider Broncs after Andrew Sims scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 69-66 win over the Binghamton Bearcats. The Skyhawks are 1-1 in home games. Stonehill is the top team...
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for two touchdowns and top-seeded South Dakota State defeated Delaware 42-6 on Saturday in a second-round FCS playoff game that ended with just over a minute to go after Blue Hens quarterback Ryan O’Connor was carted off the field. O’Connor was beginning his slide after a 10-yard gain when he was hit. An unnecessary roughness penalty was called on Tucker Large, and after O’Connor was taken off the field the game was ended. A post on a Delaware football’s official Twitter feed reported that “O’Connor was responsive and moving all of his extremities upon leaving the field and is being examined further.” O’Connor was playing in relief of starter Nolan Henderson, who was hurt in the first quarter.
Comments / 0