Read full article on original website
Related
3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
Maintenance is a necessary part of car ownership. Here are 3 Toyotas that have the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium: The best Small SUV for 2023?
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium could be the best small SUV for 2023. Find out why it's a steal here. The post The 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium: The best Small SUV for 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy?
What's the longest-lasting SUV you can buy new? This Toyota regularly goes beyond 200,000 miles. The post What’s the Longest-Lasting SUV You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Acura NSX Factory in Ohio Will Build Hydrogen Honda CR-Vs Next
HondaIt's not quite as prestigious as the NSX, but the Performance Manufacturing Center is ideal for low-volume projects.
MotorAuthority
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander teased ahead of Feb. 8 debut
Toyota on Thursday provided the first look at a new three-row SUV currently in the works and destined for production in the U.S. The SUV has been confirmed as the Grand Highlander, and it's set to make its debut on Feb. 8 at the 2023 Chicago auto show. The Grand Highlander will likely go on sale later in 2023, as a 2024 model.
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Huge Thing the Honda CR-V Doesn’t Offer
The 2023 Honda CR-V is impressive with its redesign. However, unlike the 2023 Toyota RAV4, it doesn’t offer a plug-in hybrid model. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Huge Thing the Honda CR-V Doesn’t Offer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Toyota Land Cruiser May Make Its Return To The U.S.
The Toyota Land Cruiser departed the U.S. automotive market following the 2021 model year, but the absence of the brand’s longest-running nameplate from American dealers may be somewhat brief. According to a report from Motor Trend, Toyota is considering bringing the worldwide SUV back to the land where SUVs reign supreme.
Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November
The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
6 Toyota Models Dominate the Least Expensive Cars to Maintain
Maintaining a car is vital. These 6 Toyota models are the least expensive cars to maintain. The post 6 Toyota Models Dominate the Least Expensive Cars to Maintain appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys
Toyota has plenty of reliable models to choose from but what are the cream of the crop? The post The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Are Down, Will a Rival Dethrone It?
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a small electric SUV that has made major noise in the EV space. Will it be replaced as sales dwindle? The post Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Are Down, Will a Rival Dethrone It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
3 Pickup Trucks Jamming Past 250,000 Miles With Ease
The top three pickup trucks with the potential to last 250,000 miles or more are the Toyota Tundra, the Honda Ridgeline, and the Toyota Tacoma. The post 3 Pickup Trucks Jamming Past 250,000 Miles With Ease appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Durable SUVs Aiming to Go 300,000 Miles or More
The most durable SUVs that aim to go 300,000 miles or more are the Toyota Sequoia, the Toyota Land Cruiser, and the Chevrolet Suburban. The post 3 Durable SUVs Aiming to Go 300,000 Miles or More appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG
When you ditch this one complicated option, you can get improved gas mileage on the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post CR-V Hybrid Is Missing a Feature, and That’s Good for 2023 CR-V Hybrid MPG appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Japan Sheds Light On What The Next Mazda MX-5 Miata Would Be Like
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the benchmark for affordable fun in a sports car. The small Japanese roadster has been “the answer” since 1989 and currently, the model is in its fourth generation. The ND generation has been around since 2015 and has gone through three different phases. While Mazda’s intent is to keep the Miata old-school, the Japanese automotive publication Best Car Web, shared details about a BEV roadster that could be the next Miata. Will the next-generation MX-5 be an EV or will it co-exist with its combustion-powered equivalent? Here’s what we know so far.
2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars
American cars aren't usually the poster children for reliability. But two Chevy models have proved to be reliable this year. The post 2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
MotorBiscuit
156K+
Followers
37K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1