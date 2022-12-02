Read full article on original website
Man accused of attacking family, threatening police during Vallejo crime spree
VALLEJO – Vallejo police arrested a man Friday night for allegedly attacking his family, threatening police with a gun, fleeing from police, trying to break into a house, and possessing two guns. Police received a call at 8:43 p.m. about a man allegedly attacking family members, including a 70-year-old woman. When the caller dialed 911, the man allegedly threatened to kill the family members and the police with a gun. The male fled when officers arrived. They located him a few blocks away, trying to break into a house and arrested him while he was allegedly trying to kick down the front door. During a search of the man, police say they found him in possession of Smith & Wesson SFPD .357 revolver and Heckler & Koch P2000 9mm, both of which they discovered were allegedly stolen. They also discovered the suspect was on probation for false imprisonment and booked him into Solano County Jail. Police have not released the suspect's name.
Oakland man accused of being involved in homicide sought by police
Antioch Habit Burger attack suspect identified, arrested
Employee at Berkeley elder care facility charged with stealing from dying patients
4 pounds of fentanyl seized from Richmond home; 2 arrested
RICHMOND – Two Richmond residents were arrested last week on suspicion of selling fentanyl in Marin County after authorities seized more than 4 pounds of the narcotic, described as "enough to kill over 1 million people."When Hector David Rodriguez, 22, and Brenis Maribel Diaz Maldonado, 26, were taken into custody on Friday, their 10-month-old daughter was at the home. The child was turned over to a relative, Marin County Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Brenton Schneider said..The investigation lasted several months and led detectives to Rodriguez, who was suspected of selling selling narcotics in Marin County and other locations around the Bay Area. During the investigation, Rodriguez allegedly sold more than a half-pound of methamphetamine to an undercover detective.On Friday, detectives arrested both Rodriguez and Maldonado at their home on Florida Avenue in Richmond. Authorities seized more than 4 pounds of suspected fentanyl in bulk and also packaged for sales and about $15,000 cash."The amount of fentanyl seized in this investigation is enough to kill over 1,000,000 people according to the Drug Enforcement Administration," the sheriff's department said.Rodriguez and Maldonado were booked into the Marin County Jail on the suspicion of crimes that include narcotics, conspiracy and child endangerment.
Man gets 21 years for meth possession with intent to distribute
CHP seizes fentanyl, cash from man found walking on Oakland freeway
San Mateo woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico
Family grieves, remembers Antioch Chevron store employee killed during armed robbery
Police break up sideshows on the Bay Bridge, Brentwood
Redwood City rapist convicted in San Mateo court
Suspect arrested after firing gun, threatening to shoot boy’s mother in Berkeley
Antioch man dies after crash causes car to overturn, ejects him from vehicle
ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) – A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning after a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection that overturned his car and ejected him, police said.The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday.Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified by the Contra Costa County coroner as the man who died in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver and passenger in the other car were treated at a hospital for complaints of pain, police said. No other information about the collision was released by police.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Antioch police traffic unit at (925) 779-6864 or email Officer Blumberg at fblumberg@antioch.gov.
Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening
Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting
Burglars steal nine cars from business in San Francisco
Suspect Who Shot, Killed Antioch Gas Station Clerk Acted in Self-Defense: DA
Police arrest 1 person for shooting a man outside a pizza business in Pleasant Hill
