TCU 28, Kansas State 31: Overtime Heartbreak
The #3 TCU Horned Frogs saw its perfect season come to a close on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship, dropping an overtime thriller to the Kansas State Wildcats. TCU QB Max Duggan put the team on his back in the 4th Quarter to will a furious comeback, finishing with 361 total yards with 2 total TDs and an interception. But in the end Deuce Vaughn, Will Howard, and a super defensive front kept the pressure on TCU and it was ultimately enough to end TCU’s undefeated season. The Frogs also suffered from costly mistakes that were uncharacteristic of its 2022 for, including a missed field goal, a Quentin Johnston red zone fumble and a Max Duggan interception in the endzone.
Fiesta Bowl: #3 TCU vs. #2 Michigan Wolverines in College Football Playoff Semifinal
The TCU Horned Frogs were devastated after picking up the first loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship Game. While that disappointment may linger, TCU will now turn its focus towards earning an even greater prize. The Frogs were selected as the #3 team in the College Football Playoff and will compete in the Semifinal against Big Ten Champion #2 Michigan Wolverines, with the winner moving on to the National Championship vs. the winner of the Peach Bowl between #1 Georgia and #4 Ohio State. It’s a monumental moment for the TCU Football program and Coach Sonny Dykes in his first season as Head Coach in Fort Worth.
