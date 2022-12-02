The TCU Horned Frogs were devastated after picking up the first loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship Game. While that disappointment may linger, TCU will now turn its focus towards earning an even greater prize. The Frogs were selected as the #3 team in the College Football Playoff and will compete in the Semifinal against Big Ten Champion #2 Michigan Wolverines, with the winner moving on to the National Championship vs. the winner of the Peach Bowl between #1 Georgia and #4 Ohio State. It’s a monumental moment for the TCU Football program and Coach Sonny Dykes in his first season as Head Coach in Fort Worth.

1 DAY AGO