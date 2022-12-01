How great is the Ezra Miller movie The Flash. So good, that Warners is moving it up by a week to June 16, Father’s Day weekend, where Disney has the original Pixar movie Elemental, and Sony has the R-rated Jennifer Lawrence movie No Hard Feelings. Despite Miller’s tabloid headlines over the past year, including a burglary charge in Vermont for stealing liquor, we’ve heard The Flash has tested through the roof, with one non-studio observer telling us the DC title is “Spider-Man: No Way Home good” in its multiverse plotlines and Batman cameos by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. More from DeadlineAmazon Gets Ready For Its Next Hollywood Evolution After Jeff Blackburn's ExitJake Kanter Rejoins Deadline As International Investigations EditorJim Belushi, Christina Ochoa Join Cast Of 'Fight Another Day' As Filming Continues In Toronto AreaBest of DeadlineRed Sea International Film Festival 2022: Best Of The Red Carpet GalleryFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos50 Classic Noir Film Gallery: From the 'Maltese Falcon' and 'Double Indemnity' to 'The Lady From Shanghai' & More

