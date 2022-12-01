ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans without both first rounders Derek Stingley, Kenyon Green in Thursday's practice

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
While the Cleveland Browns are still without two key starters from Thursday’s practice, the Houston Texans are also missing key players. Not only was starting defensive tackle, Maliek Collins, missing Thursday but so were both of their first round rookies in cornerback Derek Stingley and offensive guard Kenyon Green.

We will get a better picture of who will be available for Sunday’s game tomorrow, but both teams are missing significant talents with just three days until the Browns and Texans take the field in Houston. Even if they are without a couple of starters, losing to the team that currently holds the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft would be nothing short of devastating.

