Counselors see student anxiety rise approaching tornado anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County Public School counselors say their students impacted by the tornadoes have come a long way in one year. However, over the last three or four weeks leading up to the one year anniversary of the deadly December 2021 tornadoes some kids have shown increased anxiety and behavioral issues, while others have dropped in attendance.
220 BG kids need YOUR donations to make Christmas a reality
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Christmas shopping can be a fun, crazy task this time of year, some Bowling Green families need your help to put presents under the Christmas tree. The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green wants your help to bring Christmas to kids and teens through their 2022 Christmas Adoption Program.
Med Center’s ‘Make the Season Bright’ raises money for Hospitality House
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-For the first time since 2019, Med Center Health’s Make the Season Bright is returning in person!. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the public is invited to attend the 25th annual tree lighting and kickoff to the holiday season…featuring hot cocoa, cookies, and Santa!. You...
Parade rescheduled, Sheriff explains threat made to protestors over ham radio
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Bowling Green officials and authorities are still working through an unprecedented turn of events that postponed the Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas parade and other festive happenings Saturday. The good news…the parade will go on. “The events will be held this Saturday the 10th, we will follow the...
Toys for Tots hands out gifts for children
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Gifts for 400 hundred families were distrusted this Saturday by Toys for Tots. While many children were delighted at their new toys, the Boys Scouts provided food for families to enjoy at the gift pickup. Toys for Tots Coordinator Janel Doyle says distributing these gifts...
Vigil held to raise awareness for Muhlenberg County missing persons
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A vigil was held in Central City to raise awareness for four missing person cases in Muhlenberg County. Samantha Bratcher when missing in November of 2021. Scotty Bryant disappeared New Year’s Eve 2010. Ronald “Cisco” Duncan disappeared in December of 2004. Brent Harrison also went missing earlier this year. We’re […]
PET OF THE DAY – Apollo and Stormy
For this morning’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Stormy and Apollo. These sweet pups are only about eight or nine months but don’t seem to be getting much bigger. The two boys are a bonded pair and love to explore, snuggle and play. These gentle dogs are still waiting for their forever home over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view these dogs and any other available pets that the shelter has over on their Petfinder website, here.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
Meltdown wins downtown window decorating contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After a week of voting, Bowling Green has chosen a winner for its first window decorating contest!. Meltdown Ice Cream and Soda Fountain, located on 900 State Street, won the contest after 1,000 total votes, according to Bowling Green’s Downtown Development Division. A total...
1 charged following Monday morning threat to local officials
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person is facing charges after police say they made a social media post threatening local officials, including a Warren County judge. On Monday morning, The Bowling Green Police Department says it received an Instagram post from an individual threatening Warren County judge Kim Geoghegan, assistant county attorney Jamie Meredith and the Bowling Green Police Department.
Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade canceled out of abundance of caution
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade, along with several other local events, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution ahead of Saturday’s scheduled Emmett Till protests, according to local authorities. In a Facebook post by the Bowling Green Police Department, BGPD chief...
BGPD receives threat towards protestors resulting numerous canceled events
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The Bowling Green Police Department received a shooting threat towards “groups who intend on protesting in front of the Justice Center & the 1000 blk of Shive Ln,” according to a public safety alert sent this morning.
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
A Kentucky city canceled its Christmas parade after someone threatened to shoot members of a group who planned nearby protests against Emmett Till's accuser
Despite the cancellation of other events and direct threats, the protest demanding accountability for Emmett Till proceeded as planned on Saturday.
Protesters converge on BG, seeking woman tied to 1955 lynching
If civil rights activists who came to Bowling Green from multiple states on Saturday wanted to get attention, they succeeded. If they wanted to achieve their aim of seeing the arrest of a woman who touched off the infamous lynching of Emmett Till in 1955, they will have to wait.
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
Police: Bowling Green man led high-speed chase on motorcycle
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say he fled on a motorcycle in Logan County. On Dec. 2 around 1:45 p.m., Logan County Dispatch received a call on a blue motorcycle traveling at a fast speed and driving recklessly on U.S. 6880 Bypass near Terry Wilcutt Highway.
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 28, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Nov. 28,...
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms. An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most...
