ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

The lineup for the 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert season is already being announced

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced Monday that the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are set to play at the Old Mill District venue in early September of next year. They already announced that Death Cab for Cutie is coming in June, and promise more announcements soon - like one later this week - having learned a lot this busy summer about what folks here want to hear and see.
KTVZ

Break out the UGLY sweaters and head to downtown Bend Friday night

There's an ugly sweater pub crawl Friday evening in downtown Bend. Three "winners" get a $100 gift card. Many downtown bars and restaurants are participating. Continue the Holiday celebrations in Downtown with the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl! Friday, December 9th, grab your ugly sweater and friends and head out for a night of fun! Starting at 5 pm, crawlers can go to any bar and pub in Downtown. Below is a list of bars offering deals to those in Ugly Sweaters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy