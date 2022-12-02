Read full article on original website
KTVZ
The lineup for the 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert season is already being announced
The Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced Monday that the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are set to play at the Old Mill District venue in early September of next year. They already announced that Death Cab for Cutie is coming in June, and promise more announcements soon - like one later this week - having learned a lot this busy summer about what folks here want to hear and see.
KTVZ
Break out the UGLY sweaters and head to downtown Bend Friday night
There's an ugly sweater pub crawl Friday evening in downtown Bend. Three "winners" get a $100 gift card. Many downtown bars and restaurants are participating. Continue the Holiday celebrations in Downtown with the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl! Friday, December 9th, grab your ugly sweater and friends and head out for a night of fun! Starting at 5 pm, crawlers can go to any bar and pub in Downtown. Below is a list of bars offering deals to those in Ugly Sweaters.
KTVZ
Oregon DOJ seeks 2-month delay in Measure 114 permit provisions; police chiefs, Bend PD issue statements
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) --The Oregon Department of Justice informed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut on Sunday that the state will seek a two-month delay in some of the provisions in Oregon Ballot Measure 114 that require a permit to purchase a firearm. Here's the rest of Sunday night's announcement from...
