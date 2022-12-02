For this morning’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Stormy and Apollo. These sweet pups are only about eight or nine months but don’t seem to be getting much bigger. The two boys are a bonded pair and love to explore, snuggle and play. These gentle dogs are still waiting for their forever home over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view these dogs and any other available pets that the shelter has over on their Petfinder website, here.

