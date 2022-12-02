Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Med Center’s ‘Make the Season Bright’ raises money for Hospitality House
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-For the first time since 2019, Med Center Health’s Make the Season Bright is returning in person!. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the public is invited to attend the 25th annual tree lighting and kickoff to the holiday season…featuring hot cocoa, cookies, and Santa!. You...
wnky.com
220 BG kids need YOUR donations to make Christmas a reality
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Christmas shopping can be a fun, crazy task this time of year, some Bowling Green families need your help to put presents under the Christmas tree. The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green wants your help to bring Christmas to kids and teens through their 2022 Christmas Adoption Program.
wnky.com
Counselors see student anxiety rise approaching tornado anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County Public School counselors say their students impacted by the tornadoes have come a long way in one year. However, over the last three or four weeks leading up to the one year anniversary of the deadly December 2021 tornadoes some kids have shown increased anxiety and behavioral issues, while others have dropped in attendance.
WBKO
New tugboat launches for Turkey Neck Bend Ferry on Cumberland River in Monroe Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) efforts to upgrade ferry operations in Monroe County recently hit a milestone as one of those upgrades was completed. This is something many area residents were looking forward to. Brand new tugboats were commissioned for the ferry on KY...
wnky.com
Parade rescheduled, Sheriff explains threat made to protestors over ham radio
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Bowling Green officials and authorities are still working through an unprecedented turn of events that postponed the Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas parade and other festive happenings Saturday. The good news…the parade will go on. “The events will be held this Saturday the 10th, we will follow the...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade rescheduled for this Saturday after cancellation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade has a new scheduled day after being canceled on Saturday. Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycees and Life’s Better Together say the parade and Miracle on College Street Mile Run/Walk will now take place on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Miracle...
Wave 3
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade canceled out of abundance of caution
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade, along with several other local events, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution ahead of Saturday’s scheduled Emmett Till protests, according to local authorities. In a Facebook post by the Bowling Green Police Department, BGPD chief...
Man administers multiple doses of NARCAN at Kentucky drive-thru
Charles Pemberton is the clinical director of Omni Community Health in Nashville, but he recently came across a life-or-death situation while back home in Kentucky that required him to use multiple doses of NARCAN as fentanyl continues to get stronger.
wnky.com
Toys for Tots hands out gifts for children
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Gifts for 400 hundred families were distrusted this Saturday by Toys for Tots. While many children were delighted at their new toys, the Boys Scouts provided food for families to enjoy at the gift pickup. Toys for Tots Coordinator Janel Doyle says distributing these gifts...
College Heights Herald
BGPD receives threat towards protestors resulting numerous canceled events
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The Bowling Green Police Department received a shooting threat towards “groups who intend on protesting in front of the Justice Center & the 1000 blk of Shive Ln,” according to a public safety alert sent this morning.
wnky.com
1 charged following Monday morning threat to local officials
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person is facing charges after police say they made a social media post threatening local officials, including a Warren County judge. On Monday morning, The Bowling Green Police Department says it received an Instagram post from an individual threatening Warren County judge Kim Geoghegan, assistant county attorney Jamie Meredith and the Bowling Green Police Department.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Apollo and Stormy
For this morning’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Stormy and Apollo. These sweet pups are only about eight or nine months but don’t seem to be getting much bigger. The two boys are a bonded pair and love to explore, snuggle and play. These gentle dogs are still waiting for their forever home over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can view these dogs and any other available pets that the shelter has over on their Petfinder website, here.
wpsdlocal6.com
Activists to meet in Bowling Green ahead of Saturday's Emmitt Till demonstration
BOWLING GREEN, KY — Civil Rights group True Healing Under God is meeting outside of the Warren County Justice Center at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, ahead of Saturday's planned demonstration in front of the home of Carolyn Bryant-Donham. According to a Friday release from the group, founder John C....
wnky.com
Meltdown wins downtown window decorating contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After a week of voting, Bowling Green has chosen a winner for its first window decorating contest!. Meltdown Ice Cream and Soda Fountain, located on 900 State Street, won the contest after 1,000 total votes, according to Bowling Green’s Downtown Development Division. A total...
wnky.com
Barren County Schools announces closures Dec. 5-6 due to illness
GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools will be closed Dec. 5 and 6 due to widespread illness. The schools will instead have non-traditional instruction on these days. The schools stated in a Facebook post that they “hope that the weekend plus the two NTI days will allow enough time and distance for students to recover.”
wnky.com
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
wkdzradio.com
Two To Four Inches Of Rain Likely This Week
There may be enough rain coming this week to get western Kentucky out of its drought status with possible cold weather meaning a wintry mix next week. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says the rain is here for the week. Powell says the weekend will bring temperatures into the 50s...
WLKY.com
This magical farm in Kentucky lets you get up close with Santa's reindeer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Did you know there’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky?. It's true. And it's open to the public so families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. "The Reindeer Farm" is tucked away in Bowling Green, just off I-65. When people visit,...
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
