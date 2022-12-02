Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Sorority seeks participants for 2023 Cotillion
JACKSON, Tenn. — A sorority is looking for high schoolers to join their 2023 Cotillion. The news release from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Nu Sigma Alumnae chapter says they are hosting the Miss Debutante Scholarship Cotillion in April of 2023. They say if you are a high schooler...
thunderboltradio.com
Milan National Guard to celebrate expanded training site Tuesday
The Tennessee Military Department is hosting a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of expanded operations at the Tennessee National Guard’s Milan Volunteer Training Site. The event will take place at the training site’s Graball Gate Tuesday morning at 10:00. Brigadier General Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army,...
WBBJ
Students evacuated from West Tennessee school due to threat
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday around 12:40 p.m., West Carroll Junior/Senior High School staff discovered a possible bomb threat from a student in the school. This threat was discovered after a faculty member heard about it from several students. Then the staff followed their crisis training, which included evacuating...
hottytoddy.com
Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl Decades Ago
A pastor pleaded guilty Monday to touching a child for lustful purposes 38 years ago, avoiding prison time; however, he will forever be listed as a sex offender. Wade Holland, of Corinth, stood with Oxford attorney Ray Garrett before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Monday and told the judge he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and that he was pleading guilty because he was “guilty of the charge.”
livability.com
5 Reasons to Move to Jackson, TN
Nestled between Memphis and Nashville is Jackson — a city that's unique, vibrant, offers high-value living and is making its mark on the world. Named after President Andrew Jackson, this city provides residents with a nice fit between a small town and a large metropolitan area. “Hub City” is family friendly with plenty of green open space and several other quality-of-life assets.
WBBJ
USJ’s debut event offers holiday joy and sweets
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local school is in the Christmas spirit. The University School of Jackson is known for their Holiday Mart during the holiday season, but on Sunday the school held their first ever Cookies with Santa. Families were invited to come to the school where the children could...
WBBJ
Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4
Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
wtva.com
Human remains found in Alcorn County camper fire
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters found the remains of a man inside a camper fire in Alcorn County. The fire happened early Sunday morning, Dec. 4 at a camper on County Road 793. Firefighters found a woman injured; medics airlifted her to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. According to the...
WBBJ
Students evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. high following threat
ATWOOD, Tenn. — Students are evacuated from a local school following a potential threat. According to Preston Caldwell, Director of Schools for the West Carroll Special School District, students were evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School on Friday. Caldwell says the evacuation is due to a potential threat...
WBBJ
Local church festival celebrates St. Nicholas
JACKSON, Tenn. —One church gets into the Christmas spirit with its special Festival. St. Nicholas Orthodox Church held their annual St. Nicholas Festival on Saturday. There were many activities for everyone to enjoy. Some of those activities included a nativity, petting zoo, music performances, a parish tour, and more.
WBBJ
Customers, vendors shop to support a good cause
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local vendors gathered together in the hopes of building community and raising funds for a good cause. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude held its first event on Sunday afternoon, and it was with over 30 vendors of various backgrounds. Santa was also in attendance to...
WBBJ
City to begin reinforcing parking time restrictions
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is reinforcing parking restrictions downtown. Monday, the City of Jackson issued a news release stating that they will begin enforcing the two hour and 30 minute parking restrictions downtown. In 2018, the city stopped enforcing timed parking in those areas. With downtown...
WBBJ
Pat Brown School founder, instructor dies at age of 81
JACKSON, Tenn. — One dance company is mourning the loss of their founder and instructor. After moving to Jackson and opening her own studio, she touched the lives of many dance students in the city. “Being away from the studio, probably. Not being able to teach other kids and...
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for Alcorn County shooting
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a weekend shooting. Deputies received the report early afternoon Saturday, Dec. 3 and responded to a house on Highway 2. Deputies found a shooting victim, 43-year-old Jason Parrish, who was transported to the hospital in Tupelo...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/02/22 – 12/05/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/05/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
actionnews5.com
Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...
WBBJ
Humboldt home left with fire, water damage
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street. Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.
wtva.com
Shooting Under Investigation in Alcorn County
ALCORN Co. (WTVA) - Alcorn County deputies responded to a report of a shooting on 350 Highway 2. The report was made in the early afternoon hours of Saturday, Dec. 3, saying that an individual had been shot. The male victim was airlifted from the scene. The suspect left the...
WBBJ
‘Elf’ hits the USJ stage for a final performance
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local school held a holiday performance in Jackson. The University School of Jackson held a Christmas play on Sunday. The play was set to music and based on the holiday classic film, “Elf,” which stars actor Will Ferrell. The performance brings together lower, middle...
WBBJ
Local lodge spreads Christmas cheer
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local group shows the true meaning of Christmas. The Masonic Christmas project is back once again. The Jackson Lodge #45 was proud to oversee the event. It was a great turnout with many volunteers in attendance to show their support. The Chairman for the Event, David...
Comments / 0