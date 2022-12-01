Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
ABB opens robotics mega factory in Shanghai
ABB opened a brand new 67,000-square-meter robotics manufacturing facility in Kangquiao, Shanghai, China final week. The $150 million facility harnesses digital planning and manufacturing administration programs to maximise productiveness. The brand new facility will use versatile, modular manufacturing cells as a substitute of conventional, fastened meeting traces. These manufacturing cells...
How ROS 2 fixed a robot arm’s latency, jerky motions
Optimax Techniques is America’s largest optics prototype producer within the medical, protection, and house industries. Optimax optics are aboard Mars rovers, Pluto New Horizons, Tess, ROMAN, Mercury messenger, the ISS, and extra – if it has a lens and goes to house, Optimax in all probability manufactured it. In fact, Optimax additionally provides customized lenses right here on Earth for analysis and protection.
Nidec to acquire Italian tool maker PAMA
Nidec, the Japanese electrical motor maker, introduced that it acquired PAMA, an Italian machine device producer, and its 9 affiliate firms. Nidec handed the decision to accumulate the shares of PAMA on November 28, and executed a switch settlement on the Inventory Acquisition on November 30. The deal is estimated...
Dynatrace extends Grail to power business analytics
Software program intelligence firm Dynatrace has prolonged its Grail causational data lakehouse to energy enterprise analytics. In consequence, the Dynatrace platform can immediately seize enterprise knowledge from first and third-party purposes at an enormous scale with out requiring engineering sources or code modifications. It prioritises enterprise knowledge individually from observability...
Harte Hanks Acquires InsideOut Solutions, for $7.5M
Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS), a Chelmsford, MA-based buyer expertise firm, acquired InsideOut Options, an inside gross sales optimization agency. The quantity of the deal was USD7.5m. The mixed organizations started operations as Harte Hanks on December 1, 2022, with 136 workers becoming a member of the group. Harte Hanks additionally provides...
Ekso Bionics buys Parker Hannifin’s exoskeleton business for $10M
Ekso Bionics Holdings has bought the Indego exoskeleton line and the remainder of Parker Hannifin’s Human Movement and Management (HMC) enterprise unit. The $10 million deal contains the deliberate growth of robotic-assisted orthotic and prosthetic gadgets, the businesses stated. “The strategic acquisition of Parker’s uniquely-powered and adjustable Indego exoskeletons...
Samsung, Naver partner to develop AI chips
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday introduced that it has partnered with web portal large Naver Company to develop next-generation synthetic intelligence (AI) chips, as a part of efforts to enhance effectivity of processing giant AI information. Samsung stated its cooperation with Naver will create nice synergies in creating semiconductors with excessive...
Cloud computing gets back to basics
There appears to be a transparent pattern on the earth of cloud computing to return to IT fundamentals—the core issues that IT was set as much as remedy, akin to knowledge administration, safety, operations, governance, and growth. All these items have been practiced for a lot of a long time and must be practiced now.
BorgWarner Acquires Drivetek, For Up To CHF45M
BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA), an Auburn Hills, MI-based world product chief bringing mobility innovation to market, acquired Drivetek, a Brügg, Bern, Switzerland-based firm providing engineering and product growth providers for inverters, electrical drive options. The transaction has an enterprise worth of as much as CHF 35 million, of which CHF...
Accenture: Attractive Dividend Growth Company (NYSE:ACN)
As a dividend development investor, I continuously search alternatives to accumulate extra income-producing property to complement my dividend stream. Generally I add to my current positions, and on different events, I begin new positions in sectors and industries I lack publicity. The present volatility might supply a possibility to purchase extra property for enticing costs.
