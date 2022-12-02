Read full article on original website
News On 6
Firefighters Respond To OKC House Fire
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Oklahoma City near Southwest 46th St and Shartel Ave. There have not been any updates on possible injuries. This is a developing story...
News On 6
Salvation Army In Need of Angel Tree Adopters
The Salvation Army needs help spreading Christmas Cheer. The non-profit is struggling to find Angel Tree Adopters so for the second time this year they are having to extend the deadline for their angel tree. The organization hopes this helps more kids find something under the Christmas tree. The organization said they have seen an increase in clients this year.
News On 6
3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash
Firefighters are at the scene of a deadly plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon. Firefighters have confirmed that three people were found dead at the scene of the crash near Northwest 23rd Street and Cimarron Road. Crews are using drones with infrared technology to search the surrounding area to ensure there are no more victims. When firefighters arrived the aircraft was still on fire but OKCFD says the fires are out now.
News On 6
Christmas Trees Decorated To Honor Victims Of Violent Crimes
Victims of violent crimes are being honored and remembered this holiday season. 13 Christmas trees are now at the Oklahoma History Center, with each one decorated by families and survivors. The Oklahoma Crime Victims Compensation Program helps victims of violent crime who need assistance with expenses related to crime, such...
News On 6
1 Taken To Hospital After Midwest City Structure Fire
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a building Saturday afternoon in Midwest City. Firefighters said the building is located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Midwest Boulevard. Northwest 23rd Street was shut down between Midwest Boulevard and Air Depot while crews worked to...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police See Spike In Narcan Use To Revive People From Overdoses
The Oklahoma City Police Department used Narcan 135 times this year to revive people from opioid overdoses, a substantial increase compared to just a few years ago. OKCPD said the department began using Narcan in 2015 through a partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. During that first year, officers used Narcan twice on people who overdosed.m Then in 2016, officers used Narcan 14 times, followed by 13 in 2017, 26 in 2018, 35 in 2019, 32 in 2020, 73 in 2021, and 135 in 2022.
News On 6
Police Searching For Man Who Stole Safe From Edmond Business
Edmond Police are looking for a man who broke into a business just before the weekend and stole their safe. The break-in happened at the Bahama Buck’s near North Kelly Avenue and West Danforth Road. Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405 235-7300.
News On 6
OCPD Confirm 1 Dead SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Southwest 84th Street and South May Avenue. OCPD said they received a report of a person being shot inside a residence. When Oklahoma City Police arrived officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead, with multiple gunshot wounds.
News On 6
Ninnekah To Have Virtual Learning Day Dec. 5 After Threat Made To The School
Ninnekah Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Monday, Dec. 5 out of precaution due to a threat made to the school, according to the schools' Facebook page. The school said law enforcement was contacted about a possible threat. Authorities have made contact with the person who made the threat, the school said.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Detention Center CEO Williams Resigns
The CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, Greg Williams, resigned Monday from his position at the Monday meeting of the county Criminal Justice Authority, also called the Jail Trust. Williams has led the jail administration since 2019, when Oklahoma County took over operations of the facility from the Oklahoma...
News On 6
Oklahoma County Jail Administrator Resigns, Trust To Begin Search For Replacement
Greg Williams, the Oklahoma County Detention Center administrator, announced his resignation Monday after managing the troubled jail for nearly three years. “It’s time for me to go. It’s a relay race and I’ve run my leg,” Williams told reporters Monday during a meeting of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, also known as the Jail Trust. “The plan was never for me to have this job and stay forever.”
News On 6
OU, OSU Learn Their Bowl Destinations
OU and OSU have learned where they're headed for the college football bowl season. The Sooners will take on Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. The game is set to take place on Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN. Tickets can be bought by...
News On 6
OU Women's Basketball Beat Ole Miss
The Oklahoma Sooners were able to come out on top over Ole Miss, collecting the team's seventh win of the season. After a 34-28 lead at the half, the Sooners were able to stay dominant and follow through to claim a 69-59 victory over the Rebels. The Sooners are now...
