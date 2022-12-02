Firefighters are at the scene of a deadly plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon. Firefighters have confirmed that three people were found dead at the scene of the crash near Northwest 23rd Street and Cimarron Road. Crews are using drones with infrared technology to search the surrounding area to ensure there are no more victims. When firefighters arrived the aircraft was still on fire but OKCFD says the fires are out now.

7 HOURS AGO