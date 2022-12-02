Read full article on original website
Nancy Elizabeth Martuccio, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The angels in heaven dipped their wings in welcome for their newest radiant star, Nancy Elizabeth Martuccio. Certainly, she is hoping for a celestial gathering with music and dancing, since those are some of her favorite things. Nancy, 65, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully...
Michael Anthony Bagnoli, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Anthony Bagnoli, 89, passed away peacefully at his daughter Kathy’s home in Wexford, Pennsylvania, with his family at his side, Monday morning, November 28, 2022. Michael was born February 10, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the fourth of six sons but the...
Sarah “Sally” (Holmes) Cassidy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah “Sally” Holmes Cassidy, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Northern Arizona, where she had resided with her daughter since 2015. She was born Sunday, August 10, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George Joseph...
Betty M. Berton, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Berton of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the age of 83. She was born on May 29, 1939 in Vincennes, Indiana and was raised in Walkerton, Indiana by her paternal grandparents, Roger and Lula Gunn. Betty graduated from...
Phyllis Jean Roberts, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Jean Roberts, 64, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born on July 1, 1958, in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of Herbert and Dallas (Mutter) Hess. On August 12, 1978, she married the...
Robert Preston Greene, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Preston “Pop” Greene, Sr., 76, died Friday morning, December 2, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home. He was born October 10, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of Arnold E. and Evalina Marie Greene. Mr. Greene, a graduate of Glen Burnie...
Theresa Litchko Banic, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Litchko Banic, 92, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born on January 31, 1930, daughter of the late John and Bertha Litchko of Ashland, Pennsylvania. She was the last surviving child of the Litchko’s 18 children.
Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
Rose Marie Fisher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Rose Marie Fisher, 83, passed away Saturday morning, November 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Rose Marie was born on May 15, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Rose Whiteside. She was a graduate of South High. She worked at...
Emma L. Smothers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Emma L. Smothers will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Smothers departed this life Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in Austintown, Ohio. The family...
Thomas Bierdeman, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Bierdeman, age 71, passed away early Friday, December 2, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Thomas, lovingly known as Tom, was born February 8, 1951, to Sallie and John Bierdeman in Youngstown. Tom is a 1969 graduate of Boardman High School. He attended...
Janet Lee Gibson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Gibson, 77, died at home Friday, December 2, 2022. Born August 3, 1945 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Rancel E. and Glenna (Ford) Davis. A homemaker, she is survived by her children: James C. (Michelle) Gibson of...
Rebecca Ann (Criss) Reed, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca A. (Criss) Reed, age 62, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at University Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Salem to the late James and Beatrice (Carr) Criss. Rebecca was a West Branch graduate. She was employed at Crandall Medical...
Charlene Troy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Troy, 80, of Warren, Ohio, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born October 20, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul William Thigpen and the late Mary Ellen (Drummond) Thigpen. She was a graduate of...
Aaron Michael Prezgay, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron Michael Prezgay, 35, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Masury, Ohio, died unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born on November 15, 1987, to Steven Prezgay and Michelle Phelps. Aaron graduated from Brookfield High School in 2006, where he excelled...
Nancy Jean (Woods) Zoccole, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean Zoccole, 79, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022 with her family by her side. Nancy will always be remembered for her generosity, sense of humor and caring nature. She was born April 13, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harry...
Jeanie L. (Courtwright) Brandes, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanie L. Brandes (Courtwright), age 73, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at home with her sons and mother at her side, following a brief bout with cancer. She was born in Salem, Ohio to Carl and Jean Courtwright (Spiker), both of Pennsylvania. Jeanie was...
Augustine “Gus” Gonzalez, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Friday, December 2, 2022, Augustine “Gus” Gonzalez, Jr., age 68, of Boardman, Ohio, died at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 13, 1954 to Agustin Gonzalez and Luciana Ortiz Melendez. Gus...
Sherie Elaine McClure, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherie E. McClure, age 82, of Andover, Ohio, died Friday, December 2, 2022, in Andover. She was born June 15, 1940, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of George and Lona (Miller) Bowers. A lifetime Andover resident, Sherie spent her time attending Sunday Services and many...
