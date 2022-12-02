Read full article on original website
Madonna’s kids are growing up so fast! On Dec. 5, it was all about daughters Mercy, 16, Stella, 10, and Estere, 10, who had a piano recital that Madge attended. Madonna took to her Instagram story to share videos of the girls playing the ivory keys. “The gift of music brought to you by Mercy, Estere and Stella,” she proudly captioned the videos. After the performances were over, she posed for a family photo with all three girls, as well as a solo shot with Mercy.
