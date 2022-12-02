Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Largest-ever liquid fentanyl seizure made in Texas town where Trump warned of drug cartels
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement made the largest bust of liquid fentanyl in national history during a traffic stop in a small town 120 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border — where former President Donald Trump rallied supporters earlier this fall and warned about the powerful drug cartels.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
everythinglubbock.com
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M
ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop that occurred on Friday morning led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million. U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office seized the largest recorded amount of liquid fentanyl seized in the United States, said RGV Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.
Arrested Edinburg man was on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives list
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was among three arrests made in late November of people on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders list. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, of Edinburg, was arrested in Nov. 23 by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Fugitive Task Force, including the U.S. Border Patrol. Fuentes had […]
southtexascommunitynews.com
Kingsville BP Rescue Lost Man
KINGSVILLE- Kingsville Border Patrol agents responded to a 911 call for a missing injured person. Border Patrol agents located the injured man and physically carried him out of an area. According to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the area is so remote that no vehicles could...
corpuschristicronica.com
Woman found stabbed to death on Crews Street
A woman was found stabbed to death in a home on the 2400 block of Crews Street on Saturday. The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to Crews Street and Segrest Street and found the woman dead in a back garage home on the floor. Authorities responded when the woman’s...
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets. Further, the case illustrates how police can use a new Texas law, which took effect in January. On Nov. 22, a McAllen animal warden found […]
Woman identified in Crews Street homicide, man jailed and charged with murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman reportedly killed by 62-year-old Hector Davila in the 2400 block of Crews Street has been identified as Melissa Hernandez. Davila was arrested Friday on murder charges after police were asked to perform a welfare check on the Crews Street home and found a woman's body, Corpus Christi police officials said Monday in a press release.
History Making Drug Bust Made Just Outside of Robstown
A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust and for the first time, liquid fentanyl has been found in Nueces County. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States as reported by KIIITV.COM.
14 migrants found in U-Haul in Orange Grove, police say
ORANGE GROVE, Texas — 14 migrants who were in the country illegally were discovered in the back of a U-Haul van during an Orange Grove traffic stop Thursday night, according to the Orange Grove Police Department. A post from the department on social media said OGPD officer Matteo Karstedt...
'Gunfight' in Corpus Christi leaves police officer, suspect shot
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer and a suspected car thief shot each other in a gunfight following a car chase, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Three suspects have been arrested. "The suspect engaged in a gunfight with our officer," said Chief Mike Markle....
Big trip for a small town girl: Banquete HS cheerleader performing at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Banquete High School cheerleader is in Hawaii to perform at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade after being named one of the best cheerleaders in the country. Bailey Nobles was chosen as All-American while attending a Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Varsity Spirit camp at Texas...
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Texas DPS trooper stops U-Haul, discovers human smuggling
Texas officers stopped a U-Haul in a border county and discovered illegal immigrants in the back of the van.
Holiday by the Bay skates to the American Bank Center Dec. 17
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time to unleash your inner Elsa!. Lisa Oliver of Corpus Christi Parks and Rec joined us live to invite you to the city's upcoming Holiday by the Bay event at the American Bank Center on Dec. 17. The event will feature letters to Santa, live music by Robert Ray and best of all: a real ice-skating rink!
Alice Walmart evacuated after bomb threat is reported to police
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bomb threat has closed the Walmart in Alice. The call came in from a male voice at around 2:15 p.m., said Alice Police Department Chief Eden Garcia. Police responded to the store and evacuated shoppers while Corpus Christi Police Department, Kleberg, and Nueces County...
'Not valuable at all, but so precious to me': Ring returned to mother who lost it in busy Black Friday crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Melanie Tijerina never thought she would see the ring she had special made to honor her children again. "I actually started to convince myself I had possibly thrown it away after hand-drying my hands," Tijerina said. Tijerina was shopping at La Palmera mall on the...
Corpus Christi physician sees uptick in fentanyl overdoses, explains danger of improper use
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi doctor told 3NEWS just how dangerous fentanyl can be when it is misused. On Thursday, 3NEWS reported how a traffic stop on Hwy. 77 south of Robstown led to a the largest reported liquid fentanyl seizure in the country as the drug continues to be trafficked across the border.
