Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers

(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M

ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop that occurred on Friday morning led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million. U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office seized the largest recorded amount of liquid fentanyl seized in the United States, said RGV Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.
Arrested Edinburg man was on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives list

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was among three arrests made in late November of people on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders list. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, of Edinburg, was arrested in Nov. 23 by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Fugitive Task Force, including the U.S. Border Patrol. Fuentes had […]
Kingsville BP Rescue Lost Man

KINGSVILLE- Kingsville Border Patrol agents responded to a 911 call for a missing injured person. Border Patrol agents located the injured man and physically carried him out of an area. According to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the area is so remote that no vehicles could...
Woman found stabbed to death on Crews Street

A woman was found stabbed to death in a home on the 2400 block of Crews Street on Saturday. The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to Crews Street and Segrest Street and found the woman dead in a back garage home on the floor. Authorities responded when the woman’s...
Woman identified in Crews Street homicide, man jailed and charged with murder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman reportedly killed by 62-year-old Hector Davila in the 2400 block of Crews Street has been identified as Melissa Hernandez. Davila was arrested Friday on murder charges after police were asked to perform a welfare check on the Crews Street home and found a woman's body, Corpus Christi police officials said Monday in a press release.
History Making Drug Bust Made Just Outside of Robstown

A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust and for the first time, liquid fentanyl has been found in Nueces County. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States as reported by KIIITV.COM.
14 migrants found in U-Haul in Orange Grove, police say

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — 14 migrants who were in the country illegally were discovered in the back of a U-Haul van during an Orange Grove traffic stop Thursday night, according to the Orange Grove Police Department. A post from the department on social media said OGPD officer Matteo Karstedt...
'Gunfight' in Corpus Christi leaves police officer, suspect shot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer and a suspected car thief shot each other in a gunfight following a car chase, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Three suspects have been arrested. "The suspect engaged in a gunfight with our officer," said Chief Mike Markle....
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Holiday by the Bay skates to the American Bank Center Dec. 17

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time to unleash your inner Elsa!. Lisa Oliver of Corpus Christi Parks and Rec joined us live to invite you to the city's upcoming Holiday by the Bay event at the American Bank Center on Dec. 17. The event will feature letters to Santa, live music by Robert Ray and best of all: a real ice-skating rink!
Alice Walmart evacuated after bomb threat is reported to police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bomb threat has closed the Walmart in Alice. The call came in from a male voice at around 2:15 p.m., said Alice Police Department Chief Eden Garcia. Police responded to the store and evacuated shoppers while Corpus Christi Police Department, Kleberg, and Nueces County...

