nbcpalmsprings.com
Supervisors Consider Pay Hikes For County Elected Officials
(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider whether to grant double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, potentially making the sheriff and district attorney better paid than their counterparts in four neighboring counties. According to the Department of Human Resources, the proposed pay hikes...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Judge Considers Mistrial Motion in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide Case
(CNS) – A judge Monday took under advisement a defense motion for mistrial in the case against a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs, with the defendant’s attorney claiming a piece of evidence in the case was mishandled and violated his right to a fair trial.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Sees Slight Decrease in COVID Hospitalizations
(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County decreased by seven people to 210, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 24 were being treated in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day. One month ago, 79...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Defense to Seek Mistrial, Dismissal of Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide Case
(CNS) – The defense Monday will ask a judge to declare a mistrial and dismiss the case against a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs, claiming a piece of evidence in the case was mishandled and violated the defendant’s right to a fair trial.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County COVID-19 Cases & Flu Hospitalizations Increase
COVID-19, RSV and the flu. A winter flurry of illness, crowding local hospitals with patients. “It’s a triple whammy,” Riverside County Public Health’s Senior Public Information Specialist, Jose Arballo, shared. “They’re reporting risk activity, particularly in their ERs. The pediatric units are almost full. In some cases, they’ve activated their search plants, just like they did during COVID.”
nbcpalmsprings.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since Feb. 24
(CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 23rd consecutive day, decreasing 3.4 cents to $4.747, its lowest amount since Feb. 24. The average price has decreased 57 times in 60 days since rising to a record $6.373...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Man in Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to 1 Year
(CNS) – A felon from Coachella pleaded guilty Monday to leading deputies on a pursuit in a vehicle while under the influence of a drug and was immediately sentenced to one year and four months prison. Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was charged with two felony counts, one each of...
